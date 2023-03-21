ACGCS and Dalhousie University Partner to Offer First-of-its-Kind Course in iGaming Compliance in Canada
New Professional Development Course Provides Industry Certification and MicrocredentialTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Certified Gaming Compliance Specialists (ACGCS) has partnered with Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Open Learning & Career Development to offer a new professional development course,' Casino Gaming Investigations.' This online, instructor-led, 12-week course provides participants with an understanding of the legal casino and iGaming landscape in Canada, the key risks of money laundering and fraud among operators, the complexities of sports betting and match-fixing and more.
"Through this partnership with Dalhousie University, individuals now have another way of earning the Certified Gaming Compliance Specialist (CGCS) certification,” said Dr. Ian Messenger, President of ACGCS. “The course content was designed by casino gaming thought leaders from around the world, and the curriculum reflects the day-to-day needs and considerations of compliance professionals working in the industry,”
Since the passing of Bill C-218, Ontario has led the liberalization of iGaming and single event wagering, and in 2022 alone, approximately 70 private sector online gaming websites registered and launched in Ontario. At the same time, traditional land-based casinos have sought to launch their own concurrent iGaming offerings. This course is designed to provide a range of skills police offers, regulators and compliance professionals can use as they navigate the legal and regulatory framework of casinos and iGaming operators.
"We are delighted to be partnering with ACGCS to deliver this important training. Dalhousie is committed to providing innovative and relevant educational opportunities that anticipate the needs of learners so they can do their jobs with the most up-to-date knowledge,” said Dr. Dianne Tyers, Dean of Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Open Learning & Career Development “We look forward to working with ACGCS to provide quality training to compliance professionals in the iGaming industry."
Throughout the course, participants will have access to networking opportunities, including discussion forums and live instructor-led sessions. Upon completing the course, participants will receive a microcredential from Dalhousie University, as well as the CGCS designation from ACGCS.
Visit casinogaminginvestigations.com to register for this unique learning opportunity, or sign up for a webinar on March 30th to learn more.
