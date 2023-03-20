Brighten Haiti Launches Ambitious Partnership with Solar Installers to Make Impact, Bringing Electricity to Families
Brighten Haiti's "Get Solar - Give Solar Program" helps Solar Companies to maximize their impact in the world, engaging customers, stakeholders and employees.
We believe that access to clean energy is a basic human right. “We're thrilled to launch the Get Solar / Give Solar program, bringing solar energy and economic empowerment to communities in need.”QUEEN CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Solar / Give Solar Press Release
— Nick Alex, Vice President of Brighten Haiti
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Powering a Brighter Future in Haiti
Residential Solar Companies Can Make a Difference with Brighten Haiti's "Get Solar/Give Solar" Program.
Local nonprofit Brighten Haiti has launched a new program aimed at empowering communities without electricity through solar energy. The "Get Solar/Give Solar" initiative allows residential solar companies to provide sustainable energy solutions to families in Haiti through a buy-one, give-one model.
In Haiti, over 10 million people lack access to electricity, impacting their level of education, healthcare, and economic development. For every solar system sold through the program, a second system will be donated to a family in need and installed by local apprentices who receive income, job training, and skill development.
The success of the program is dependent on corporate partnerships with residential solar installation and sales companies who help fund the program and make a real difference in the lives of those in need. In turn, partners will receive photos of the families they’ve helped power, which can be shared with customers and employees to increase stakeholder engagement.
"We believe that access to clean energy is a basic human right” says Nick Alex, Vice President of Brighten Haiti. “We're thrilled to launch the Get Solar / Give Solar program, which will bring sustainable energy and economic empowerment to communities in need."
Through the program, families in Haiti with school age children will get (solar) electricity for the first time ever. Making it possible for the kids to study at night, the families to have lighting, cook with electricity, charge their devices, and lead more productive and fulfilling lives.
About Brighten Haiti
Over 60% of Haitians lack basic access to electricity. Brighten Haiti is a 100% volunteer-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2020 with a mission to expand education, develop sustainable economies, and end poverty in Haiti through the use of solar energy. To learn more visit their website, www.brightenhaiti.org.
