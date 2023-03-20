Press Release 23A1001621
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 1100
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Sharnay Handy
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/17/2023, State Police in Williston were contacted by staff at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility concerning an incarcerated person who had an active arrest warrant from New Hampshire. After looking into the available information, Sharnay Handy was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court on Monday, 03/20/23, to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice, stemming from an arrest in New Hampshire for previous charges of drug possession.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/23 1015
COURT: Chittenden Superior
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- West Williston Barracks
Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov