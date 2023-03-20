Press Release 23A1001621

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 1100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Sharnay Handy

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2023, State Police in Williston were contacted by staff at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility concerning an incarcerated person who had an active arrest warrant from New Hampshire. After looking into the available information, Sharnay Handy was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court on Monday, 03/20/23, to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice, stemming from an arrest in New Hampshire for previous charges of drug possession.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/23 1015

COURT: Chittenden Superior

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.