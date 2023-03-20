Submit Release
Press Release 23A1001621

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier                         

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 1100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Sharnay Handy                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2023, State Police in Williston were contacted by staff at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility concerning an incarcerated person who had an active arrest warrant from New Hampshire. After looking into the available information, Sharnay Handy was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Court on Monday, 03/20/23, to answer to the charge of Fugitive from Justice, stemming from an arrest in New Hampshire for previous charges of drug possession.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/23 1015         

COURT: Chittenden Superior

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- West Williston Barracks

Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov

 

