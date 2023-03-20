Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,925 in the last 365 days.

O’Fallon License Office Contract Up For Bid

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is now accepting management contract bids for the O’Fallon License Office, located at 2421 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri 63368. Bids to operate the O’Fallon License Office must be submitted by March 21.

For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/. Interested groups or individuals who wish to bid to operate the O’Fallon License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and must submit the proposal under the legal entity name for which the FEIN was assigned. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, posted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the O’Fallon License Office contract, since the current contract is close to expiring. Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for the operation of the license office in the competitive bid process, as outlined in the RFP. A scheduled tour of the current location may be requested by emailing the procurement contact listed on MissouriBUYS.

Proposals will be evaluated on items as outlined in the RFP. All of the proposals will be evaluated by a review team at the Department of Revenue, and the proposal that scores best in the areas outlined in the RFP will be selected to operate the office.

Resources to Help Guide Potential Bidders:

 

License offices are operated by independent contractors and are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

###

You just read:

O’Fallon License Office Contract Up For Bid

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more