OhmniLabs Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Revolutionize the UV-C Disinfection Market

OhmniLabs Crowdfunding Campaign OhmniClean autonomous UV-C hospital disinfection OhmniClean robot disinfects a patient room

The Silicon Valley Robotics Company Unveils Autonomous UV-C Disinfection Robot for Healthcare Facilities

With our innovative technology, we are not just solving a critical problem, but also saving lives.” — Dr. Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs Co-founder & CEO

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs, a leading robotics company based in Silicon Valley, has launched a crowdfunding campaign with Republic to reinvent the $3 billion UV-C disinfection market. With hospital-acquired infections on the rise, the need for reliable and effective disinfection has never been more crucial.

Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan, and Thuc Vu, OhmniLabs has developed OhmniClean, an autonomous UV-C disinfection robot that utilizes intelligent self-driving technology to navigate around rooms and equipment, providing faster room turnaround time and full-room UVC coverage. OhmniClean is designed to help healthcare facilities keep up with the growing demand for disinfection in a highly effective way, surpassing the limitation of manual or legacy devices commonly used in healthcare settings.

"Our autonomous disinfection technology comes at a crucial time when hospital disinfection requirements are skyrocketing due to the pandemic. With traditional manual methods proving to be time-consuming, labor-intensive, and often ineffective, OhmniLabs' solution provides a fast, thorough, and consistent disinfection process that ensures the safety of patients and staff,” explains Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs. “As the demand for disinfection continues to rise, investing in OhmniLabs is not only a smart decision but also a way to make a significant impact on public health. With our innovative technology, we are not just solving a critical problem, but also saving lives."

OhmniClean is 3-5x more effective and half the cost of other UV solutions, eliminating 99.99% of harmful and deadly pathogens. The funds raised through the crowdfunding campaign will be mainly used to grow the Sales, Marketing, and Engineering teams to capture a significant market share in the US.

Investors will receive perks such as a free telepresence robot, deep discounts on OhmniClean, and a telepresence tour of OhmniLabs' Silicon Valley manufacturing facility, where it produces all robots.

To learn more about OhmniLabs and invest in the crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://republic.com/ohmnilabs.

ABOUT OHMNILABS

OhmniLabs is changing the paradigm of robotics development, creating flexible robotics modules and scalable additive manufacturing processes. The company produces all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories that unlock a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are used daily by businesses, medical professionals, schools, and major sports teams worldwide.

OhmniClean | The Future of Disinfection