From Idle to Impactful: How IP Addresses Can Generate Millions for NGOs
To aid NGOs in their vital work, companies could consider innovative methods, such as monetizing unused IPv4 addresses that can generate effortless revenue.
Considering the 1.3 billion IPv4 addresses currently unused, there is a strong potential to generate revenue. If companies were to lease out the IPs, they could earn nearly $8 billion in just a year.”LONDON, UK, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of companies contributing to non-profit organizations globally is commendable. Still, it is also evident that the demand for financial support has reached unprecedented levels.
— Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO
According to the latest report from the Dutch Council for Refugees (DCR), Denmark’s largest non-governmental organization (NGO), the world is currently facing its biggest-ever humanitarian funding gap of 23 billion USD in 2022, resulting in a distressing contrast between rising needs and available resources.
The Global Displacement Forecast report, released on March 13, shows that displaced individuals are expected to more than double from 2015 to 2024, resulting in an increase of over 50 million people who have been forced to flee their homes and require financial support.
To aid NGOs in their vital work, companies could consider innovative methods that are often overlooked, such as monetizing unused Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) addresses. IPXO, an all-in-one Internet Protocol platform, suggests that monetizing idle IPs can create a win-win situation for all involved.
“IPv4 monetization has significant potential to impact the non-profit sector and online businesses. Companies can generate significant revenue streams and direct the revenue towards charitable causes, thereby contributing to critical funding for NGOs like DCR,” says Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO.
The crucial function of NGOs in modern society
More than 10 million various NGOs are operating in the world. They serve a variety of causes and are comprised of volunteer groups or organizations that are not government affiliated. These groups provide services and advocate for public policy, but unlike businesses, they do not generate revenue through product or service sales.
Instead, NGOs receive financial support from private individuals, for-profit companies, philanthropic foundations, and government grants. NGOs cannot run their programs without funding, so they depend heavily on these sources to continue their work.
NGOs are instrumental in advancing economic growth, promoting human rights, and achieving social progress. From the local to international levels, NGOs are actively engaged in diverse areas, contributing to the betterment of society through their efforts.
Suppose the businesses were to monetize IPv4 resources. In that case, platforms like IPXO could transfer a portion of the resulting revenue to NGOs, which could significantly impact society.
The link between IPv4 resources and charity
The IPv4 address pool originally consisted of 4.23 billion IP addresses and was exhausted in 2011. However, with approximately 1.3 billion unused IPv4 addresses still in possession of various companies, there is a massive opportunity for financial gain.
The current crisis of IPv4 exhaustion has increased IP addresses’ value, making them more expensive each year. The cost per leased IP address averages around $0.51, but this amount may vary slightly depending on the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) managing it.
“Considering the 1.3 billion IPv4 addresses currently unused, there is a strong potential to generate revenue. For instance, if companies were to lease out these resources, they could earn nearly $8 billion in just one year. Over a decade, this revenue could grow to as much as 80 billion dollars,” explains Grinius.
Unlocking the potential of IPv4 resources
Monetization of unused resources can also promote the efficient allocation of number resource assets. This approach enables organizations to use their existing IPv4 resources better, resulting in a delay in transitioning to IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) and a reduction in the overall demand for IPv4 space.
Moreover, monetization can encourage the transfer of unused IPv4 addresses to organizations in need instead of letting them remain idle. This ensures that IPs are being utilized rather than hoarded by companies that don’t require them.
“By promoting the efficient use of IPv4 addresses and creating a market for these resources, IPXO’s platform can contribute to the overall sustainability of the internet, ensuring that scarce resources are being used effectively,” states the CEO.
In conclusion, IPv4 monetization provides a unique opportunity for companies to demonstrate corporate social responsibility and sustainability, allowing them to support these values while cost-effectively expanding their operations.
Online businesses can monetize their unused IPv4 resources, generating additional revenue. At the same time, NGOs can receive consistent, long-term funding to support their work. Ultimately, this model can contribute to creating a more just and equitable society where all individuals and communities have the resources they need to thrive.
About IPXO:
IPXO is an all-in-one Internet Protocol platform specializing in IPv4 lease and monetization services. The platform offers a unique feature enabling users to direct the revenue generated from leasing IPv4 resources to any account or organization. IPXO recognizes the market void and bridges the gap between supply and demand, allowing businesses and organizations to monetize their IPv4 resources with ease while meeting the needs of lessees who require IPv4 addresses. For more information about IP lease and monetization, visit www.ipxo.com.
Agne Srebaliute
IPXO LLC
+370 656 30839
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube