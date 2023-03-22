Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Michael Wohlwend of Alpine Supply Chain Solutions a 2023 Pro to Know
The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage
As the industry continues to navigate ongoing supply chain disruptions, we’re all being pressed to be more innovative. I’m honored to receive this distinction with so many other industry pros.”NAPLES, FL, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced Managing Principal, Michael Wohlwend, has been named a 2023 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know. The honor recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.
— Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, Managing Principal
Wohlwend has over 30 years of supply chain experience holding top leadership roles with global supply chain software companies. He founded Alpine in October 2017 to support companies in identifying and implementing optimal supply chain solutions that drive maximum value. The seasoned Alpine team has completed over 200 facility designs and 100 WMS selections/installations, while also offering strategic planning, human resources, and manufacturing services. Wohlwend is passionate about the logistics industry and sharing his knowledge with the community, frequently attending and speaking at industry events, including Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) conferences, ProMat, MODEX, and Warehouse Education Research Council (WERC) events.
“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”
Wohlwend and his team are focused on maximizing space, equipment, labor, and control within the four walls of the warehouse. “As the industry continues to navigate ongoing supply chain disruptions, we’re all being pressed to be more innovative than ever before. I’m honored to receive this distinction in tandem with so many other industry pros who are out there working hard.”
