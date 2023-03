Silwood Technology Limited announce support for harvesting SAP MDG metadata with Safyr

Use Safyr to liberate your SAP MDG metadata for data governance, data catalog, master data management and other data projects.

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Silwood Technology Limited announce the availability of Safyrfor SAP MDG metadata harvesting. SAP’s Master Data Governance (MDG) application supports customers who need to combine master data from a number of source3 and then manage it effectively.This release of Safyr adds yet further support for customers who need to incorporate metadata from SAP’s array of complex ERP applications with enterprise data transformation programs. Safyr is the leading ERP metadata harvesting, visualization and discovery software product designed specifically for use by data analysts, data architects and data scientists.Customers use Safyr to exploit the data structures in SAP MDG systems. This is a critical task for accelerating effective delivery of a wide range of information led projects such as data catalog, data governance, data warehouse, data analytics, and more.Technically, SAP MDG uses a Data Model paradigm to define the data structures that are to be the subject of its Master Data Governance features. Safyr liberates the metadata for these data models by harvesting the SAP MDG tables that define these models. Safyr is particularly valuable if the customer has significantly extended the set of standard SAP MDG data models or have multiple instances to manage.Silwood’s Technical Director, Nick Porter commented, “We are excited to be announcing support for this additional SAP source for Safyr. As is common practice for Silwood, we have developed this extractor in response to the growing number of customers who requested it and some of those have already successfully tested it with their own SAP MDG metadata implementations."Safyr for SAP MDG is delivered as part of Silwood’s Safyr for SAP ERP product at no extra cost. It is available immediately to all Safyr for SAP customers who have an existing subscription or are current on support and maintenance.About Silwood Technology LimitedSilwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Microsoft Dynamics.Silwood Technology’s product, Safyrsupports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.Sample customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Informatica, Quest Erwin, Zeenea, Solidatus, Idera and more.To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit [www.silwoodtechnology.com]( http://www.silwoodtechnology.com/ Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.