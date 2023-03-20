Clean Energy Fund 5 (CEF5) – Grid Modernization Now Accepting Applications

Commerce has announced a Request for Applications (RFA) with up to $10.67 Million in funding available for Grid Modernization projects.

This RFA will prioritize benefits to communities with high environmental or energy burden, Tribes, smaller utilities and partnerships. To encourage applications from organizations that have not received a Grid Modernization grant in the past, a funding carve out is set aside to support early stage planning projects for eligible applicants.

Funding is also available for implementation of projects that have completed planning and are ready for construction.

Pre-application Conference

Commerce is hosting a pre-application conference on March 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM PT.

This conference will share details about the program and the application process as well as to answer questions. Participation is not a prerequisite for submitting an application. A recording will be posted under Program Documents.

Questions & Answers

Beginning March 20, 2023 when the RFA opens, questions about the application may be submitted to the Solicitation Coordinator through email CEF@Commerce.wa.gov until 5:00pm on April 13, 2023. Answers will be posted periodically, but no later than April 17, 2023 and will be posted under the Program Documents.

Timeline

This RFA is open on March 20, 2023.

Phase One application will be accepted until noon on April 20, 2023

Phase Two will open on May 30, 2023

Phase Two applications will be due by noon on June 29, 2023

Send questions to CEF@Commerce.wa.gov. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Program Documents

Eligible Applicants

The Grid Modernization program has supported electrical utilities across the state in the challenges of integrating renewable energy technologies and building a more sustainable and resilient grid. Now in its fifth iteration, this program has expanded eligibility to include: