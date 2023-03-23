Maxxsure Joins Indian Gaming Association to serve the Indian Gaming and Casino Community

Cyber risk assessment/management firm Maxxsure announced their membership with the Indian Gaming Association led by Chairman Ernest Steven Jr, a veteran of IGA.

ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber risk assessment and management firm Maxxsure announced they have become a member of Indian Gaming Association that is based in Washington DC and led by Chairman Ernest Steven Jr, a 22-year veteran of the organization.

Maxxsure has developed the standard “M-Score” to measure the industry’s cyberattack risks. Maxxsure provides cyber risk quantification and insurance analytics against risks major companies could manage by employing self-insurance or commercial insurance in the event of a cyber-attack.

An M-Score measures corporate cyber risk health, both in real time and continuously with an easy onboarding process that reveals vulnerable areas within any gaming organization. The M-Score platform generates an organization’s cyber risk status, and the reporting module provides insight so adjustments to insurance limits can accurately be calculated and adjusted before catastrophic remediation is required.

Several casino and sports betting companies, including MGM, Sands, Draft Kings, FanDuel, Tribal Casinos and others have reported cyberattacks as well as compromised player data. Maxxsure’s method to mitigate this crisis is an approach to assist casinos and sportsbooks to determine where the risks lie, and to allow them to take actions and avoid maximum loss situations.

“We are excited to be a part of Indian Gaming Association to address this massive issue for the Indian Casinos hacks that have shuttered properties, reduced revenue, and prompted ransomware payouts. Working with IGA (Indian Gaming Association) would be a major effort to educate Indian casinos at the Chief Financial Officer, Chairman, and Information Technology level to reduce risk, increase resiliency and overall keep the casino operations running.

Recently Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended that all operators perform risk assessments beginning in January 2023. Regulations are being adopted nationally. Maxxsure also joined the International Gaming Standards Association initiative to enhance the cyber awareness and education of regulators and gaming companies globally.

“Performing regular penetration tests or risk assessments just is not enough to combat this growing problem. Monitoring and managing needs to be done daily, if not hourly. Maxxsure delivers a culture-enabling solution that is priceless for gaming operations. The state of cyberattacks has changed from if, to when, and cannot be overlooked,” stated Soogoor.

It is imperative that Indian Country continue to work toward a preventive process so that tribes can consistently deal with cyber security threats. We must protect our industry. Working with Maxxsure and other associate members will keep us prepared and equipped to deal with this growing challenge. The bottom line is to be prepared through every preventative measure available to Indian Country.” stated Chairman Stevens.