Legal Outreach Clinic Wednesday, March 29, in Baldwin

 

 

Meet with an attorney for FREE!  Kansas Legal Services will be available to meet with community members age 60+ about their specific legal concerns.

A thirty-minute informational presentation will be held at 1:30 pm,  followed by an opportunity to have advance directive legal documents such as Powers of Attorney and Living Wills prepared on the spot FOR FREE. 

Legal advice on additional topics such as Probate, Collection, and Family Law, or any other civil legal matter, can be provided. 

Please come take advantage of this great opportunity.

Documents that can be prepared for free include:

  • Financial Power of Attorney
  • Health Care Power of Attorney
  • Living Will

 

*Assistance provided on a first come, first served basis.  Individuals will be required to complete a short application form prior to meeting with an attorney.

For additional information, please contact:

  • Linda Lichter, Elder Law Paralegal
  • Kansas Legal Services   (785) 354-8531

