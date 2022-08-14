Kansas Elder Hotline - Free Legal Advice for Seniors

Did you know that ANYONE over the age of 60 in Kansas can call an attorney with their legal question FOR FREE?

The Elder Hotline is a program of Kansas Legal Services, and private attorneys volunteer their time to field your calls. All you have to do is call the program at 888-353-5337, and you will be connected with a volunteer attorney who will try to answer your questions. And you will receive no bill!

Please keep in mind that this is a volunteer legal advice hotline, and the private attorneys will not be drafting pleadings or providing a full representation.

Instead, you will be provided with a high-level explanation of the area of law involved, which will at least point you in the right direction so you can address your legal issues.

No attorney practices in all areas of law, so you may need to call a couple of times or reach out to another service to get the advice you need, but the volunteer attorneys at the Elder Hotline will at least try to get you pointed in the right direction.

Just because you are over 60 and qualify for the Elder Hotline does not necessarily mean you will qualify for free or reduced representation through Kansas Legal Services. However, you are encouraged to apply for assistance through Kansas Legal Services by dialing 1-800-723-6953 or visiting https://www.kansaslegalservices.org/node/63/get-help to see if you qualify for further assistance, as there may be funding available specifically for elderly clients.

In addition, the Kansas Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service is a great way to get connected with an attorney who works in your area of law in your area of the state, and they can be reached at 1-800-928-3111 and https://www.ksbar.org/page/LRS_Public.

The KBA Lawyer Referral Service generally connects clients to attorneys charging their standard fee, but you may be able to request a reduced or pro bono representation of the attorney you are connected with.

And finally, attorneys in all stages of their practice, in all areas of law, are encouraged to volunteer with the Elder Hotline. All that is required is to block off four hours in a morning or afternoon, about once a month when you are available to be in the office doing other work.

During this time, you may receive two to four phone calls which generally (just in my experience) take approximately 20-30 minutes.

So, if you are over 60 and have a legal question, call the Elder Hotline today at 888-353-5337.