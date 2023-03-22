Enable Dental Welcomes LIFE - NWPA To The Enable Dental Family

Portable At-Home Dentistry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enable Dental is proud to announce that LIFE - NWPA has become its newest client. LIFE - NWPA provides a range of all-inclusive healthcare services to help older adults live independently and with dignity in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

LIFE stands for Living Independence For the Elderly and is nationally known as a PACE program (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly). This program provides comprehensive health and social services to older adults. The program is designed to help older adults who would otherwise require institutional care (such as nursing home care) to receive care in their own homes and communities. LIFE - NWPA will begin using Enable Dental’s portable at-home dental program throughout its program.

“We are thrilled to be working with LIFE - NWPA and to have the opportunity to provide high-quality dental care to their clients,” said Paul Langley, CEO of Enable Dental. “At Enable Dental, we understand the unique needs and concerns of older adults, and we are committed to working with innovative groups like LIFE - NWPA to help them achieve and maintain optimal oral health.”

The PACE program provides a comprehensive range of services including medical care, dental care, rehabilitation, social services, medical on-call services, transportation and support for activities of daily living. The goal of the PACE program is to help older adults live as independently as possible, with the necessary support and services to maintain their health and well-being.

LIFE - NWPA is equally excited about the partnership with Enable Dental. “We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of life and healthcare for our clients, and oral health is an important aspect of overall health,” said Marcie Campbell, Director of Intake. “We are confident that our clients will receive the best possible care from Enable Dental, and we look forward to working with them to help our clients achieve and maintain good oral health.”

About Enable Dental

Enable Dental provides portable, at-home dental care independently with patents directly and in partnership with managed care organizations, healthcare payors, and government funded organizations. These services are provided specifically for those with mobility challenges and geriatric and I/DD populations. Performed in the comfort of the patient’s home or assisted living, memory care, or independent living community. Our team of highly qualified dental professionals is equipped with advanced technology and systems that allow our clinical teams to provide comprehensive on-site dentistry.

About LIFE - NWPA

LIFE - NWPA provides a range of services to help older adults live independently and with dignity in their communities. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for its clients and offers a range of programs and services to meet their needs.

For more information, please visit the Enable Dental website at www.enabledental.com or the LIFE - NWPA website at www.lifenwpa.org.

