Enable Dental Appoints Jocelyn Lyons as Senior Vice President of Finance

Portable At-Home Dentistry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enable Dental is pleased to announce the appointment of Jocelyn Lyons as Senior Vice President of Finance. In this role, Jocelyn will be responsible for leading the company's finance and accounting teams and will play a key role in driving the company's financial growth and success.

Jocelyn brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent several years in private equity focusing on the healthcare sector. Most recently, she served as Vice President for Elevated Industrial Solutions, a national industrial distribution company. Jocelyn completed both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Denver, earning her MBA from the Daniels College of Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jocelyn to the Enable Dental team," said CEO Paul Langley. "Her extensive experience in finance and healthcare, as well as her proven track record of driving financial growth, make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to working with Jocelyn as we continue to expand our business and serve more patients."

Jocelyn resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband, daughter, and two dogs.

About Enable Dental

Enable Dental provides portable, at-home dental care independently with patents directly and in partnership with managed care organizations, healthcare payors, and government funded organizations. These services are provided specifically for those with mobility challenges and geriatric and I/DD populations. Performed in the comfort of the patient’s home or assisted living, memory care, or independent living community. Our team of highly qualified dental professionals is equipped with advanced technology and systems that allow our clinical teams to provide comprehensive on-site dentistry.

For more information, please visit www.enabledental.com

