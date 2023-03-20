NO TITLE NECESSARY: A NEW PODCAST BY KENNECTED, INC FOUNDERS CODY HARVEY AND DEVIN JOHNSON

Kennected, Inc is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, No Title Necessary.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennected, Inc is excited to announce the launch of its new podcast, No Title Necessary. The podcast will be hosted by the founders of the company, Cody Harvey and Devin Johnson, and will focus on entrepreneurship, business strategies, and success stories from various industries.

No Title Necessary will feature interviews with successful entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers, who will share their personal journeys, business insights, and valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Listeners can expect to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration from each episode.

Cody Harvey, a co-founder of Kennected, Inc, said, "We are thrilled to launch No Title Necessary and share our experiences and insights with listeners. Our goal is to inspire and educate entrepreneurs and business owners and help them navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with starting and scaling a business."

Devin Johnson, a co-founder of Kennected, Inc, added, "We believe that everyone has a unique story to tell, and we are excited to bring on guests from various industries to share their journeys with our audience. No Title Necessary will be a valuable resource for anyone looking to start or grow their own business."

No Title Necessary is now available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The podcast will release new episodes every two weeks.

Kennected, Inc is a leading provider of automated lead generation and sales acceleration software for businesses. The company's mission is to help entrepreneurs and business owners simplify their lead-generation process and scale their businesses with less effort and more success.

For more information about No Title Necessary and Kennected, Inc, please visit www.kennected.io.