Kennected, Inc Launches Revolutionary Sales Enablement Tool, KennectedReach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennected, a leading software company dedicated to helping businesses grow their customer base, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest tool for sales enablement - KennectedReach. This all-inclusive platform solution is set to transform the sales process from beginning to end, offering businesses of all industries a simplified and efficient way to generate leads, communicate with prospects, and streamline their sales pipeline.

According to COO David Inman, "KennectedReach is the culmination of years of research and development aimed at creating a comprehensive sales enablement platform that truly delivers results for our clients. With this new tool, businesses can now leverage our vast contact database and proven social outreach process to connect with potential clients in a more personalized and efficient manner."

KennectedReach offers a wide range of features to help businesses streamline their sales process, including personalized messaging and email outreach capabilities, lead tracking and management integration with popular CRM tools, and detailed data reporting.

"We designed KennectedReach to be an all-in-one solution for businesses looking to grow their customer base and simplify their sales pipeline," said CEO Devin Johnson. "With our training and support, businesses can hit the ground running and start seeing results in no time."

Business analyst Nick T. was impressed by the capabilities of KennectedReach. "As someone who has worked with a variety of sales enablement tools, I can confidently say that KennectedReach is one of the best on the market. Its use of automation to amplify a user's own voice and messaging is truly unique, and its vast contact database and social outreach process makes it a powerful tool for businesses looking to grow their customer base or network."

KennectedReach is already receiving high praise from early users. "I've been blown away by the results I've seen with KennectedReach. The personalized messaging and lead tracking features have allowed me to connect with more prospects in less time, freeing me up to focus on building relationships and closing deals. I can't recommend this tool enough!" said Chris R. from Denver, CO.

Devin Johnson, CEO of Kennected, added, "We are thrilled to offer KennectedReach to businesses of all sizes and industries. Our goal has always been to help businesses grow their customer base and simplify their sales process, and with KennectedReach, we are taking that mission to the next level. We believe that KennectedReach is the future of sales enablement, and we can't wait to see the incredible results that our clients will achieve with this powerful tool."

