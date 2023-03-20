Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auctions Company & Kings Auctions Inc. to liquidate Scorsetti Designs
Liquidation sale runs from March 24, 2023 to March 26, 2023 in Las Vegas NevadaLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auctions Company again partners with Kings Auctions Inc. Las Vegas to liquidate award winning interior design firm, Scorsetti Designs of Vegas, Beverly Hills, and Miami.
Kings Auctions Inc. is of course known for their 23 nationwide branches with a location in the United Kingdom opening Spring 2023. Las Vegas Estate Sales & Auctions is the preferred choice for the resale of fine art, fine jewels, collections, and collectibles in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.
Scorsetti Designs is known for their luxurious fabrics, Italian sensibility, and high profile clientele. You will find Scorsetti's signature at the Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas, the Canyons Boutique Hotel in Utah, the Waldorf Astoria, Veer Towers, Panorama Towers, The Sky Towers, The Martin Towers and Queensridge Towers, and countless high profile estates across the USA with special concentration in and around Brentwood and Beverly Hills California, Miami, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
Offered for sale starting on March 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM and running through 10:00 March 26, 2023 will be modern furnishing and accessories suitable for any luxury space such as sofas, chairs, coffee tables, bar stools, dining sets, art, lamps, accessories, and even indoor fireplace and outdoor firepits. Some of the designer looks for sale include: Armani tables and chairs, Eames lounge chair and stool, Corbusier chairs, Floss inspired lighting, Panton inspired chairs, Vitra inspired lounge chairs, numerous Louis chairs and sofas, Artichoke inspired chandeliers, Schonbek inspired chandeliers, Asian Art, and so much more.
This liquidation will be focused on Scorsetti's Las Vegas warehouse and the Miami and Los Angeles locations will follow in their respective areas at a future date.
Naturally, this highly anticipated event will draw large crowds so early attendance is recommended for best selection. Cash and carry for the best negotiated prices.
Address of the sale will be reveled on March 23, 2023.
