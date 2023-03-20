Submit Release
Purr more, hiss less with Aircat Pneumatic Tools from KBC Tools & Machinery

KBC Tools & Machinery is excited to showcase Aircat Pneumatic Tools to industrial users in North America.

I thought it needed to be “turned up” because it made almost no sound, but then touched the spinning mandrel onto the worktable to see parts of the table grind off instantly – this thing was moving!”
— An aircraft mechanic and client
KBC Tools & Machinery is excited to showcase Aircat Pneumatic Tools to industrial users in North America. Aircat states that Killer Torque, Shocking Speed, and Half the Noise set their air tools apart from the competition. KBC adds that while this is definitely true, the accessible price point of these tools combined with the advanced technology is the real reason everyone will want these pneumatic tools in their shop.

KBC Tools & Machinery is stocking Aircat pneumatic straight die grinders, extended die grinders, angle die grinders, impact wrenches, ratchets, reversible drills, saws, and impact wrenches in ½” and 3/8” capacity, 3” reversible cut off tools, and hammers – all with feather triggers and high RPM in Canada and The US. Aircat and KBC provide lots of industrial professional pneumatic tool for the money. Many Aircat tools from KBC are available with a composite body for lighter, better hand feel, and more ergonomic use which all add up to greater productivity and less user fatigue. Aircat and KBC also provide many tools in Vibrotherm to reduce vibration during usage for easier handling.

A client, who is an aircraft mechanic at one of Canada’s leading plane manufacturers, bought an Aircat composite angle die grinder, KBC part #1-830-045, and this is what he said, “ I recently bought an Aircat -Angle Grinder. I assemble aircraft. I need a well-built, light tool that doesn’t get in the way of my work. The sales rep talked me into an Aircat because of the trigger mechanism and that is important to me as I need to be able to control the speed easily and not burn or over do it when I am working. First impression, when I got the tool, I thought it needed to be “turned up” because it made almost no sound, but then touched the spinning mandrel onto the worktable to see parts of the table grind off instantly – this thing was moving! And it is QUIET. Still the best part of this tool is the trigger mechanism because you can feather the RPMs, however even more useful to me, is that the trigger is a button style instead of the lever style. My old lever style trigger ALWAYS hangs up on critical parts like hoses, wires and components that makes my work so much harder, this thing has nothing to catch on, making access to tight areas way better – my favorite part about the tool…the price.”

Check out the Aircat offering from KBC Tools & Machinery at www.kbctools.com/brandsupplier/aircat or drop into one of KBC's showrooms to handle one of these pneumatic tools and feel the ergonomic difference first hand.

KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!

