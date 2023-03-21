ThreatConnect Appoints Former CISO of Safeway and Levi Strauss & Co., Colin Anderson, as a Board Advisor

Security Executive Brings Nearly 30 Years of Cybersecurity Expertise to a Leader in Threat Intelligence Operations and Risk Quantification

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc, a leading provider of threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and risk quantification solutions, announced today that Colin Anderson, former CISO of Safeway and Levi Strauss and current CISO at Ceridian, has joined the company’s Board as a Board Advisor. In this role, Colin will work closely with the company’s Board and the executive team on strategic product and go-to-market initiatives.

Colin has worked with globally established companies and is a frequent speaker on information risk management and compliance topics. He brings an established track record of strategic business and technical expertise to ThreatConnect.

“We are excited to have Colin on our advisory board,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “Having known Colin for many years, I’ve always been impressed with his ability to bridge strategic security requirements with practical operational solutions. His knowledge and insights will be invaluable as we continue on our pursuit of growth through product innovation that enables our customers to improve their security processes.”

Colin is currently Senior Vice President and CISO at Ceridian, a global human capital management & payroll software company. Previously, Colin spent 13 years as the Global CISO at Levi Strauss & Co. and CISO at Safeway, a $40B Fortune 50 company. Colin also brings Board experience to ThreatConnect as the former Chairman of the non-profit retail & hospitality cybersecurity organization, RH-ISAC.

“ThreatConnect helps many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated enterprises to defend themselves against cyber attacks,” said Colin Anderson. I’m honored to join an industry leader and work hand-in-hand with an accomplished executive team.”

“We believe that Colin’s operational and executive experience in cybersecurity makes him one of the top CISOs in the industry,” said Govind Anand, ThreatConnect Board member and Principal at PSG. “ThreatConnect’s Board and executive team have already seen tremendous benefit from his perspective and look forward to our expanded relationship.”



About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.