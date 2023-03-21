ThreatConnect Welcomes Myrna Soto, Former CISO of Comcast Corp & MGM Resorts, as Board Advisor

Cyber Industry Expert, Corporate Board Member, and Technology Investor Will Bring Expertise to the Company’s Product, Go-to-Market, and Partnering Initiatives

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreatConnect, Inc, a leading provider of threat intelligence operations (TI Ops) and risk quantification solutions, announced today that Myrna Soto, Former Global CISO of Comcast Corp and MGM Resorts International, has joined the company’s Board as a Board Advisor. Myrna is a 30-year veteran of the cybersecurity and technology industry, a seasoned corporate board director, board leader, business executive, and technology investor.

“We are seeing growing demand for our products and services,” said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. “Myrna’s counsel has been instrumental to the growth of many organizations she has advised. We are thrilled to have an industry veteran with such an impressive list of accomplishments join our advisory board during this important and exciting time.”

Currently, Myrna is the Founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors LLC, a boutique consulting and advisory firm focusing on corporate governance, technology risk management, cybersecurity, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, board service, and capital investments. Previously, she served as Chief Strategy and Trust Officer for Forcepoint, a global cybersecurity technology company. Myrna serves as an advisor to a number of privately held technology and cybersecurity organizations.

Additionally, she has held senior leadership positions at global companies that include Comcast Corp, MGM Resorts International, American Express, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line. Myrna serves on the boards of CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines, TriNet, Popular Inc. (which operates as Banco Popular and Popular Bank), privately held cybersecurity company Delina, as well as Headspace Health. She has been recognized in SC Magazine’s Top 10 Power Players for Women in Security, CNET’s Top 20 Most Influential Technology Latinos, and ALPFA’s 50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business.

“ThreatConnect is an innovator with incredible growth opportunities,” said Myrna. “It’s an honor to join such a prestigious team, and I look forward to working with everyone to help steer the company’s growth strategy over the coming years. I see ThreatConnect as representing a crucial competency area for the needs of cybersecurity teams today.”

“From her executive security roles in global enterprise to her governance work on multiple corporate boards, Myrna has long been a force in the cybersecurity industry,” said Govind Anand, ThreatConnect Board member and Principal at PSG. “We’re delighted to have her join us at ThreatConnect and will look to benefit from her perspective.”

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables security operations and threat intelligence teams to work together for more efficient, effective, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse threat intelligence and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Nearly 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their most critical systems. Learn more at www.threatconnect.com.