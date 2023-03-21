Weed And Whiskey TV Partners with Hemp For Victory To Increase Awareness For United States Military Veterans Well Being
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY TV founder and WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS Show host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner is excited to partner with the team at Hemp For Victory. Upon meeting Robert Head for the first time I knew that we needed and wanted to be involved. My dad was a career soldier, I was born on Fort Sill Army Post, and I know he is smiling down on us with gratitude for what we are doing.
Here's what Robert Head, Hemp For Victory Chair shared, “
The collaboration between Weed and Whiskey TV and our organization aligns with our shared objectives and competencies. The meaningful conversations we initiate, such as "Opioid vs Cannabis: A Veterans Choice," "Biden's Pardon and Its Impact on the Veteran Community," "Pharmacotherapy in the VA," and "FDAs Favoritism towards Big Pharma and Its Adverse Effects on Our Veterans," require a platform to reach a wider audience. While we do not have a designated social media specialist, we do maintain a presence on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, with a combined following of a few hundred subscribers. Thanks to this new partnership, we can now broadcast all our educational materials on the Hemp for Victory channel, a media outlet that reaches more than 150K viewers through Weed and Whiskey TV. Additionally, Robert Head, Chair of Hemp for Victory, will deliver a weekly update on veterans' issues during their primary news program. By sponsoring our initiative, you can help us advance the legalization discourse. We kindly ask that you consider supporting our cause by making a donation.
Hemp for Victory is organizing three events this year to promote awareness of the significance of cannabis for veterans. The first event will take place at EarthX in Dallas, Texas, where two board members, Todd Scattini and Dr. Corey Burchman, will speak about hemp and wellness in the military and veteran community. The day before this event, Hemp for Victory will host a tour of the Dallas hemp facility BioPharms. Military leaders will be invited to explore the greenhouse and discuss how legalization can benefit science, the economy, and industries in which veterans are actively employed.
About Hemp For Victory
In Missouri, Hemp for Victory will team up with Grow Generation to provide three or four grow tents to veterans. The organization will have a 30x30 booth and showcase a “Veteran Voices” exhibit, allowing veterans to share their stories about their cannabis use. Hemp for Victory is seeking a sponsor to help cover the cost of this expo.
Hemp for Victory's partnership with Weed and Whiskey TV will host an eight-part panel discussion on topics related to the cannabis industry and the veteran community. The discussion topics will include “Religion and Cannabis,” “The Tyranny of the Piss Cup,” and “Cannabis, Opioids, and Alcohol: A Veterans Choice.” Each panel will feature subject matter experts in politics, law, medical science, and bureaucracy to help us understand why keeping this plant illegal is causing more harm than good.
Hemp for Victory is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public on the benefits of cannabis for veterans. We rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses to support our events and initiatives. If you believe in our mission and want to contribute to our cause, please consider making a donation. Your contribution will help us continue to provide resources and support to veterans who can benefit from cannabis. Thank you for your support.
About Hemp For Victory
Todd Scattini asked Robert Head to help put on a mixer after the West Point vs Air Force Academy football game in Arlington, Texas. The mixer was used to highlight the positive impact cannabis is having on veterans’ lives. It was a huge success that led to the development of Hemp For Victory, a 501c Non Profit Organization. Dedicated to educating the public about why veterans are using cannabis over pills, Hemp For Victory’s mission statement is “To educate and bring awareness to all levels of leadership in our communities, industries and government about industrial hemp, CBD and Medical Cannabis and the positive effect it has on helping veterans manage their mental and physical recovery from serving.”
For more information about Hemp For Victory visit www.hemp4victory.info
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Here's what Robert Head, Hemp For Victory Chair shared, “
The collaboration between Weed and Whiskey TV and our organization aligns with our shared objectives and competencies. The meaningful conversations we initiate, such as "Opioid vs Cannabis: A Veterans Choice," "Biden's Pardon and Its Impact on the Veteran Community," "Pharmacotherapy in the VA," and "FDAs Favoritism towards Big Pharma and Its Adverse Effects on Our Veterans," require a platform to reach a wider audience. While we do not have a designated social media specialist, we do maintain a presence on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, with a combined following of a few hundred subscribers. Thanks to this new partnership, we can now broadcast all our educational materials on the Hemp for Victory channel, a media outlet that reaches more than 150K viewers through Weed and Whiskey TV. Additionally, Robert Head, Chair of Hemp for Victory, will deliver a weekly update on veterans' issues during their primary news program. By sponsoring our initiative, you can help us advance the legalization discourse. We kindly ask that you consider supporting our cause by making a donation.
Hemp for Victory is organizing three events this year to promote awareness of the significance of cannabis for veterans. The first event will take place at EarthX in Dallas, Texas, where two board members, Todd Scattini and Dr. Corey Burchman, will speak about hemp and wellness in the military and veteran community. The day before this event, Hemp for Victory will host a tour of the Dallas hemp facility BioPharms. Military leaders will be invited to explore the greenhouse and discuss how legalization can benefit science, the economy, and industries in which veterans are actively employed.
About Hemp For Victory
In Missouri, Hemp for Victory will team up with Grow Generation to provide three or four grow tents to veterans. The organization will have a 30x30 booth and showcase a “Veteran Voices” exhibit, allowing veterans to share their stories about their cannabis use. Hemp for Victory is seeking a sponsor to help cover the cost of this expo.
Hemp for Victory's partnership with Weed and Whiskey TV will host an eight-part panel discussion on topics related to the cannabis industry and the veteran community. The discussion topics will include “Religion and Cannabis,” “The Tyranny of the Piss Cup,” and “Cannabis, Opioids, and Alcohol: A Veterans Choice.” Each panel will feature subject matter experts in politics, law, medical science, and bureaucracy to help us understand why keeping this plant illegal is causing more harm than good.
Hemp for Victory is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public on the benefits of cannabis for veterans. We rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses to support our events and initiatives. If you believe in our mission and want to contribute to our cause, please consider making a donation. Your contribution will help us continue to provide resources and support to veterans who can benefit from cannabis. Thank you for your support.
About Hemp For Victory
Todd Scattini asked Robert Head to help put on a mixer after the West Point vs Air Force Academy football game in Arlington, Texas. The mixer was used to highlight the positive impact cannabis is having on veterans’ lives. It was a huge success that led to the development of Hemp For Victory, a 501c Non Profit Organization. Dedicated to educating the public about why veterans are using cannabis over pills, Hemp For Victory’s mission statement is “To educate and bring awareness to all levels of leadership in our communities, industries and government about industrial hemp, CBD and Medical Cannabis and the positive effect it has on helping veterans manage their mental and physical recovery from serving.”
For more information about Hemp For Victory visit www.hemp4victory.info
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey News
+1 214-762-7101
email us here