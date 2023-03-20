Social Carbon Foundation Approves Landmark Method of Carbon Removal From Harmful Algal Bloom Remediation

Nature-based methodology created by BlueGreen Water Technologies facilitates the issuance of carbon credits from harmful algal bloom remediation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Carbon Foundation, manager of international greenhouse gas (GHG) standard SOCIALCARBON®, announces the approval of the first-ever carbon offset methodology to scientifically quantify greenhouse gas (GHG) emission removals from the elimination of harmful algal blooms. The Net Blue methodology, developed by BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen), eliminates harmful algal blooms and sequesters carbon dioxide (CO2) in fresh water bodies.

The approval of BlueGreen’s methodology is the first of its kind in the world and offers an opportunity to address the growing global threat posed by toxic algae.



“Climate change and the nutrient-induced increase in phytoplankton productivity caused by current agricultural and wastewater treatment practices pose a significant risk to water bodies globally. This methodology opens a new opportunity to treat harmful algae blooms that threaten communities and freshwater species,” said Mike Davies, CEO, Social Carbon Foundation.



The SOCIALCARBON® standard focuses on nature-based solutions and is accredited by the International Carbon Reduction & Offset Alliance (ICROA). The methodology outlines the procedures required to quantify carbon removals achieved through the initiation of Programmed Cell Death (PCD) and subsequent sedimentation of the algal bloom’s biomass.



“For the first time, the benefits of treating these algae blooms can be quantified and used to generate carbon credits. As a result, climate finance can be used to accelerate action. We’re extremely excited to see the positive impact this brings to people and the planet,” said Davies.



The rapid growth of cyanobacteria produces toxic blooms that can harm people, pets, and wildlife, and damage livelihoods and local economies. Unlike other carbon methodologies that focus on long term carbon storage, BlueGreen’s approach offers a trifecta of benefits.



“This methodology creates the foundation to accelerate the protection and management of fresh water bodies across the world from the growing threat of harmful algae blooms,” said Dr. Divaldo Rezende, Chairman, Social Carbon Foundation. “This will not only protect freshwater sources for communities but also deliver benefits beyond carbon sequestration: the health of the communities, support for local biodiversity, and economic benefits.”



“With today’s announcement, BlueGreen is excited to introduce Net Blue, the first deep water, nature-based solution that is regulatory approved, scientifically validated and now - verifiable by industry standards. Net Blue taps up to approximately 115 gigatons of potential offsets in water bodies worldwide with the aim of redefining the targets of the fight against climate change from Net Zero to Net Negative, to stop and even reverse the effects of global warming,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen.

“Generating super carbon credits at scale by means of remediating harmful algal blooms encapsulates the power of water as the world’s greatest natural carbon sink, combined with the environmental, humanitarian, and economic benefits that come with clean water.”

BlueGreen has already removed an estimated 3.3 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere by treating toxic algal blooms in water bodies worldwide.

About Social Carbon Foundation

Social Carbon Foundation manages SOCIALCARBON®, an international Greenhouse Gas (GHG) standard focused on Nature-Based Solutions and is accredited by ICROA. Projects using the SOCIALCARBON® standard go beyond carbon, embedding meaningful social, environmental, and economic benefits to the projects and their local stakeholders.