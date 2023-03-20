Submit Release
March 20, 2022

Have you ever been in a situation where you saw someone do something concerning? Ever find yourself worried or concerned about someone’s behavior and not know what to do or who to tell? The new Rhody Report It tool can help. It is an online website designed to guide you to the right resources and someone you can talk to. Visit the site and watch the video message (2 min.) to learn more.

As members of the Rhody community, we support one another and seek to do what is right. If you have a concern about the behavior of another student, faculty member, staff, affiliate, or anyone else that has a relationship with the University, we encourage you to REPORT IT.

Thank you to all URI community members for your commitment to an ethical URI, a university committed to excellence and our core values.

