Join Miratech at Enterprise Connect 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Miratech at Enterprise Connect 2023
MARCH 20, 2023, NEW YORK – Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting company, is pleased to announce its participation as a gold sponsor in Enterprise Connect 2023. This event is the leading forum for enterprise communications and collaboration technology and will take place from March 27 to March 30, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Miratech invites all attendees of Enterprise Connect 2023 to visit booth #1629 to explore a new way to transform contact centers. The company’s team of CX experts will be available to discuss how they can assist organizations in enhancing their operations, reducing expenses, and improving customer experience.
Matthew Ainsworth, Miratech’s Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “Our team of experts is looking forward to connecting with attendees to help transform their business to deliver an exceptional user experience.”
Miratech is excited to connect with customers, partners, and friends in person at Enterprise Connect 2023. The company’s presence at this event reflects its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.
For those who are interested in taking their customer experience to the next level, Miratech offers a special promo code, MIRATECH. This promo code provides $500 off your ticket or free Expo Plus passes. Attendees are encouraged to visit Miratech at booth #1629 to learn about the latest solutions and discover the company’s latest news.
Media contacts
Tel: +1 212 858 7600
e-mail: marketing@miratechgroup.com
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together global enterprise innovation and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformation for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information about Miratech, please visit miratechgroup.com
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts, and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), provides daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training, and event brands that inform, educate, and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
Maria Leontieva
MARCH 20, 2023, NEW YORK – Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting company, is pleased to announce its participation as a gold sponsor in Enterprise Connect 2023. This event is the leading forum for enterprise communications and collaboration technology and will take place from March 27 to March 30, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Miratech invites all attendees of Enterprise Connect 2023 to visit booth #1629 to explore a new way to transform contact centers. The company’s team of CX experts will be available to discuss how they can assist organizations in enhancing their operations, reducing expenses, and improving customer experience.
Matthew Ainsworth, Miratech’s Chief Revenue Officer, stated, “Our team of experts is looking forward to connecting with attendees to help transform their business to deliver an exceptional user experience.”
Miratech is excited to connect with customers, partners, and friends in person at Enterprise Connect 2023. The company’s presence at this event reflects its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.
For those who are interested in taking their customer experience to the next level, Miratech offers a special promo code, MIRATECH. This promo code provides $500 off your ticket or free Expo Plus passes. Attendees are encouraged to visit Miratech at booth #1629 to learn about the latest solutions and discover the company’s latest news.
Media contacts
Tel: +1 212 858 7600
e-mail: marketing@miratechgroup.com
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together global enterprise innovation and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformation for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information about Miratech, please visit miratechgroup.com
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts, and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), provides daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training, and event brands that inform, educate, and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
Maria Leontieva
Miratech Group
+1 212-858-7600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram