Mats Persson and Lotta Edholm to deliver opening addresses at EU education meetings in Sweden

SWEDEN, March 20 - During the week of 20–24 March, several meetings focusing on education will be held as part of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU. Skills supply, the green transition and education for Ukrainian pupils are among the agenda items. Minister for Education Mats Persson and Minister for Schools Lotta Edholm will both deliver opening addresses.

On Monday 20 March, Ms Edholm will deliver an opening address at a meeting of directors-general for schools. The meeting will focus on issues such as early action in schools, early school leaving, stimulating learning for those who learn easily and quickly, and successful development of schools in socio-economically disadvantaged areas.

On Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March, a meeting will be held for directors-general for vocational education and training that will focus on delivering on the green transition. The discussion topics will include the need for collaboration to identify skills needs and also upskilling and reskilling.

On Thursday 23 March, Mr Persson and Commissioner Mariya Gabriel will deliver opening addresses at a conference on skills for the green transition. The conference will bring together education and training providers, interest organisations, public authorities, the business sector and many other international stakeholders to offer inspiration and to discuss how education can contribute to making the EU more competitive and, at the same time, sustainable through the green transition.

On Thursday 23 March and Friday 24 March, a meeting will be held for directors-general for higher education. The discussions will focus on skills to support the green transition, recognition and quality issues, and the situation in Ukraine.