AV-Comparatives' Security Conference and Awards Ceremony 2022/23

AV-Comparatives Award Ceremony at Hasegg Castle / Royal Mint in Hall, Tyrol

AV-Comparatives Award Ceremony at Hasegg Castle / Royal Mint in Hall, Tyrol

AV-Comparatives Award Ceremony at Hasegg Castle / Royal Mint in Hall, Tyrol

Best-performing IT security software recognised at Hasegg Castle / Royal Mint in Hall, Tyrol

As cybercrime continues to rise, effective security products are more important than ever.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cybercrime becomes ever more common and ever more sophisticated, the importance of effective security programs increases accordingly. AV-Comparatives' Awards Ceremony for its 2022 tests recognised those vendors whose products provide genuinely effective protection against IT threats.

The results of the year are available on the website for free:
Enterprise: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2022-august-november/
Consumer: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/summary-report-2022/

The event was held in Hall, Tyrol, and over 40 IT security specialists from 10 countries attended: the security conference and Award Ceremony featured speakers on cybersecurity-related topics. As cyber threats continue to evolve, so must the testing of security solutions.

AV-Comparatives' Anti-Tampering & Egress C2 Test, which will run for the first time as focus-certification tests in 2023, were introduced during a workshop.

On the first day of the event, participants visited the historical silver mine in Schwaz, followed by a knights' evening at the middle age restaurant Ritterkuchl with a show program. The award ceremony concluded with a tour of the mint in Hall, where the participants minted their own AV-Comparatives coin. Traditional Austrian cuisine of the highest class was served at the 700-year-old manor house "Restaurant Goldener Engl".

Security conference

- After the Round Table in the morning, Prof. Dr. Pascal Schöttle from the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) presented his research on the future of IoT, which looked at uses cases and testing of these devices.
- Eddy Willems of G Data and Righard Zwienenberg from ESET held their musical presentation, "You ain't seen nothing yet", about the awareness of cyber criminality.
- Jiří Sejtko, Threat Labs Operations Director of Gen Digital, explained the importance of testing against phishing.
- The conference closed with a panel discussion about takeovers in the AV industry.

In addition to these talks and discussions, the vendors were presented with awards for their consumer and business products.

Message from the CEO

AV-Comparatives' founder and CEO Andreas Clementi commented, "We would like to thank everyone who came to this event in Innsbruck for making it such a success. As cybercrime continues to rise, effective security products are more important than ever. We congratulate the security vendors whose products stood up to rigorous independent testing that mimics real-world scenarios."

Awards

At the Awards Ceremony, various awards were handed over for top-performing security products tested during 2022. There were AV-Comparatives Approved Product Awards for qualifying consumer and business products. In addition, there were various awards for the Consumer Main Test Series – both for individual tests and overall results across the test series. Awarded vendors include: Acronis, Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, CISCO, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Panda, Securion, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, Trend Micro, VIPRE, VMware und WatchGuard.

Detailed results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/summary-report-2022/

Product of the Year Award

Bitdefender received the Product of the Year Award 2022 (1st place overall), reaching top scores in every test throughout the year. The award is given for the highest overall results across all the tests in the series.

Top-Rated Product Awards

Avast, AVG and Kaspersky achieved excellent results across the different test categories, and all received the Top-Rated Product Award.

Security awards for protection, performance, malware removal and low false alarms

Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were given for each of the following AV-Comparatives' Tests: Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Low False-Positives, Low System-Impact and Advanced Threat Protection. For details, please see "Overview of levels reached during 2022" in our 2022 Summary Report.

Consumer / Home User Security Products

For each individual test type (Real-World Protection, Malware Protection, Advanced Threat Protection, Low False Positives, and Low System-Impact), Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were given. The following vendors won awards in those categories: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Norton, Panda and TotalAV.

The Approved Security Product Award was given to all products demonstrating competent performance across all the test types. These 17 vendors were, in alphabetical order: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton, Panda, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trend Micro and VIPRE.

For further details, please see AV-Comparatives' 2022 Consumer Summary Report.

Business and Enterprise Security Products

For enterprise products, AV-Comparatives' Approved Business Security Award was given to vendors whose products demonstrated good levels of protection and performance across the Business Main-Test Series. These were, in alphabetical order: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.

For further details, please see the report of AV-Comparatives' Business Security Test August to November 2022.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2022-august-november/

About AV-Comparatives   

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

The results can be used by editors / media / bloggers etc. for free. Please give as source pictures copyright by © Christian Forcher / AV-Comparatives: https://www.av-comparatives.org.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
p.stelzhammer@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives' Security Conference and Awards Ceremony 2022/23

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

