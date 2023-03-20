Ka Hao Programme Launches in 18 Countries to Support Indigenous eCommerce

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ka Hao Programme, a 12-week journey designed to help Indigenous businesses succeed in the eCommerce space, has expanded to 18 countries. Last year, the programme helped launch 130 eCommerce stores, and now it aims to help business owners in Australia and the Pacific region build their online stores and access a global marketplace.

Phase one of the programme called Ecommerce Essentials provided foundational knowledge to participants in a 6-week course. With the successful completion of this phase, the programme has now moved to phase two, the Build and Launch Stage, which started on February 12, 2023. During this phase, students will gain in-depth knowledge of building their own store and implementing strategies to create a high-converting eCommerce website.

Founder of Ka Hao, Travis O'Keefe, said during the kick-off session of the Build and Launch Stage, "The next part of the journey is great, it's another level from where you've been. At the end of that, hopefully, you will have achieved these three things: improve your knowledge of eCommerce, build your eCommerce system, and have launched and sold your products or services."

Along with the lined-up eCommerce modules for the next 11 weeks, the Ka Hao Programme has invited 11 successful Indigenous eCommerce entrepreneurs from different parts of the world to speak, inspire, and motivate the participants. The speakers, called Belief Changers, bring valuable knowledge and experience to the programme, empowering students to overcome adversities in the world of eCommerce.

Ka Hao has already made a significant impact in the eCommerce industry by providing a recipe for Indigenous entrepreneurs to grow their online stores quickly and efficiently. The programme, run by Indigenous team leaders from several countries, aims to enable more than a hundred entrepreneurs this year to unlock the potential of their businesses and generate more income for their households. This is done by establishing an ecosystem of support to ensure that all participants capture the essential learnings and implementation steps in the programme.

Reaching the global market is a struggle for many Indigenous entrepreneurs, and access to digital skills that focus on eCommerce training can be quite a challenge for them too. The expansion of the Ka Hao Programme to 18 countries will result to a wider reach in providing access to tools and resources necessary for Indigenous entrepreneurs worldwide to succeed in eCommerce. With the programme's mission to empower Indigenous entrepreneurs, Ka Hao sets the stage for the growth, development, and success of their businesses in the eCommerce industry.

For more information about the Ka Hao Programme, please visit https://www.twh.co.nz/