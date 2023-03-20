Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous military aircraft market. As per TBRC’s autonomous military aircraft market forecast, the global autonomous military aircraft market size is expected to grow to $7.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Increasing government funding on defense equipment such as autonomous military aircraft to enhance the efficiency of military operations also boosts the demand for the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest autonomous military aircraft market share. Major players in the autonomous military aircraft market include Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp., GE Aviation, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, Dassault Aviation.

Autonomous military aircraft companies are making efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and specialize in the development of software, including machine learning and AI, that are core capabilities for these advanced systems. The ability of a system to decide on the most suitable action from sensor data input to fulfil the intent for operations by making guesses without human input can be achieved by AI technology. Through edge processing, aircraft do not have to send information to the cloud and thus may achieve greater performance, information security, and autonomy. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking to advance artificial intelligence technologies for individual and team aerial dogfighting tactics.

• By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Bombers, Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircrafts, Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts, Others

• By Component: Flight Management Computers, Air Data Intertial Refernece Units, Sensors, Actuation Systems, Software, Intelligent Servos, Cameras, Radars & Transponders, Propulsion Systems

• By Geography: The global autonomous military aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous military aircraft refers to aircraft guided autonomously from the ground, designed to attack surface targets with bombs or missiles and destroy enemy targets in warfare. They carry sensors, target designators, offensive ordnance, and electronic transmitters, among others.

The Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous military aircraft global market size, drivers and trends, autonomous military aircraft global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and autonomous military aircraft global market growth across geographies. The autonomous military aircraft global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

