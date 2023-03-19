Monster Energy's Birk Ruud Takes First Place in Freeski Slopestyle at Tignes FIS World Cup

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Birk Ruud on taking first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Tignes, France.

Another big win before the season's over! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Birk Ruud on taking first place in Men's Freeski Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Tignes, France. In the penultimate event of the 2022/23 World Cup season, the 22-year-old Ruud from Oslo, Norway, defended his lead in season rankings and claimed his third slopestyle win of the season.

Also claiming a podium spot, 21-year-old Megan Oldham from Newmarket, Canada, took third place in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle final.

From March 16-18, 2023, world-class Tignes resort in the French alps hosted the FIS Slopestyle Ski World Cup on its slopes. As the penultimate World Cup of the season, the event provided a chance for riders to garner ranking points for the coveted Crystal Globe trophies. Amid clear skis and pristine slope conditions, the remodeled course at Tignes Mountain Shaker offered a mix of rails, banks, and jump obstacles.

In the Men's Freeski Slopestyle final, Norwegian Birk Ruud came fresh off a dominant slopestyle win at the Toyota U.S. Freeski & Snowboard Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain in February and clinching the Men's Freeski Slopestyle World Championship title at Bakuriani 2023.

On the freshly revamped slopestyle course in Tignes, Ruud sealed the victory on his first of two runs. Hitting the first obstacle backwards, Ruud put down a switch left double cork 1620 mute, right double cork 1440 safety grab on the opening jumps, left 450 on continuing 270 off, right 450 on to pretzel 270 off, and switch left 450 on to continuing 450 off in the rails, followed by his signature left double bio 1800 mute on the final hit for 96.00 points and the victory.

"I try to focus on my run and do my best. I managed to do a really good run today that I was hyped on. And then I ended up on the top of the podium again, so I'm very grateful," said Ruud upon winning the Tignes slopestyle World Cup event.

Looking ahead, Ruud said: "I worked hard for this, and it feels good for sure. The level is just so incredibly good now, and it's great to be a part of it, but it's tough. The young guns are coming and I'm not comfortable, I gotta keep working!"

Saturday's win marks the third FIS World Cup slopestyle victory and the sixth podium finish of the season for Ruud. The Norwegian commands the top spot on the 2022/23 season leaderboards, with the final event in Silvaplana scheduled for next weekend. Ruud also took the gold medal in Big Air at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In the Women's Freeski Slopestyle final, Canada's Megan Oldham once again proved her versatile riding skills. Previously, Oldham put down a strong performance in the Bakuriani 2023 World Championships to claim silver in Women's Ski Slopestyle and bronze in Women's Ski Big Air.

On her first run, Oldham put down a rightside 900 tailgrab, switch left 900 safety, 180 nugget 180 off the rainbow rail, frontside transfer 270 out, switch 270 on 270 out, and a double 1260 on the final money booter for 90.00 points and third place.

Oldham currently ranks in fifth place with 274.00 points on the 2022/23 FIS Slopestyle World Cup season leaderboards. At X Games 2023 in Aspen, Oldham shook up the freestyle ski world by claiming double victories in Big Air and Slopestyle disciplines.

Stay tuned for the final event of the 2022/23 FIS Slopestyle World Cup season this coming weekend from March 23-25 in Silvaplana, Switzerland.

