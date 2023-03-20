Hartzell Aviation Companies Plan Powerful Presence at SUN ‘n FUN
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies.”LAKELAND, FLA., USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three Hartzell Aviation signature companies are joining together for a robust presence at SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, March 28 to April 2 in Lakeland, Fla. Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding will be exhibiting together at the airshow in Hangar B, Booth B-034 in a new, large 50-foot exhibit.
Hartzell Aviation will sponsor a number of exciting airshow flight performers whose aircraft are equipped with props from Hartzell Propeller. These include:
Michael Goulian - Extra 330SC
Greg Koontz - Decathlon
Ken Reider/Team Redline – RV-8
Bill Stein – Edge 540
Kevin Coleman – Extra 300SHP
Jim Pietz – F33C Bonanza
Michael Goulian is also scheduled for a special meet and greet at Hartzell Aviation’s booth beginning 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Additionally, a senior executive from Hartzell Aviation, Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge, will be interviewed at SUN ‘n FUN’s Innovation Preview Program on Tuesday, March 28, and broadcast live at SUN ‘n FUN.
Hartzell Propeller Exhibit
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company, Hartzell Propeller, has a full lineup of existing and new products on display with its partners and scheduled to be rolled out at SUN ‘n FUN. The Hartzell Aviation booth will feature Hartzell’s two-blade props for American Champion Aircraft and for the XCUB and NXCUB, and the three-blade propellers for Van’s Aircraft.
Hartzell experts on hand at the show will also be available to discuss the recent first flight of Universal Hydrogen’s De Havilland Dash 8 hydrogen cell-powered testbed utilizing a prop specially designed for the experimental electric aircraft by Hartzell. For more on Hartzell Propeller go to Hartzell Propeller Inc. | Aircraft and Airplane Propeller Systems.
Hartzell Engine Tech Exhibit
Hartzell Engine Tech will be displaying examples of its broad portfolio of product offerings, spanning Sky-Tec, Plane-Power, Fuelcraft, Aeroforce and Janitrol brands. Sister company Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) will announce the re-opening of its South Florida repair station specializing in magneto overhauls, servicing the US and South America.
QAA is also working with Hartzell Aerospace Welding, expanding capabilities to support aircraft exhaust overhaul and repair. Hartzell Engine Tech also plans a SUN ‘n FUN appearance by Florida-based YouTube influencer James Webb of Jimmy’s World on Tuesday at 11 a.m. For more on Hartzell Engine Tech go to https://hartzell.aero.
Hartzell Aerospace Welding Exhibit
At SUN ‘n FUN, Hartzell Aerospace Welding features a comprehensive catalog of FAA PMA aircraft exhaust, mounts and airboxes to keep aircraft in top shape. The company backs this up with FAA and Transport Canada approved Repair Stations in Minnesota and Edmonton, Alberta.
It also supports the recently reopened QAA repair station in Ft. Lauderdale. The SUN ‘n FUN venue is a great place to view the company’s Seaplanes West float and engine mount conversion accessories for Cessna 180/182/185 series aircraft. For more on Hartzell Aerospace Welding go to Home - Hartzell Aerospace Welding.
About Hartzell Aviation
