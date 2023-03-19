Tim Tadder's Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa) to Go on View at Avant Gallery

Miami, FL March 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World-renown photographer Tim Tadder, who has become one of the pioneering voices of AI art, will unveil his version of the Mona Lisa at Avant Gallery’s booth at the forthcoming Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair, March 23-26, 2023.

With Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa), Tim Tadder delivers his challenge to the future of art. What does this new technology augur for art? For society? Tadder’s work presents us with omens for fortune’s feint and favor with his own Mona Lisa.

To generate art, AI models are trained on oceans of images of all kinds—gorging themselves on our visual culture. Its programming seeks out the mathematical principles underlying the various styles and subjects. It finds the unspoken similarities between the things we consider beautiful, and it recapitulates these hidden aesthetic laws to produce new images on command.

The process is not so unlike the revolution in art we call the Renaissance. Its leading master, Leonardo da Vinci, worked out the mathematical proportions of the human body, studied the optics to uncover the secrets of his sfumato, and dissected cadavers to rebuild his models from the bones up.

This analytic fervor found its apotheosis in the capstone of the Italian Renaissance—the Mona Lisa. It was as much a scientific as artistic achievement, the culmination of so much study, so much formulae.

In fact, some scholars believe the key work of the Renaissance to be a finzione—not a portrait of a real, living woman but the product of Leonardo’s imagination, just like this AI version.

Now, Tadder takes this same approach, recontextualized in the high-tech present that everyday bleeds more into the future.

His generated Mona Lisa is covered in a pastel rainbow, a 21st century Pied Piper. Behind her synthetic beauty and exquisite rendering is the conjurer itself, as if she stands in for the coming wave of AI, becomes its face.

Rather than satisfy himself as a prophet of this dawning age, Tadder puts the wolf in sheep’s clothing, reminding us that whatever AI will do to the world, however it will reorient human life, it will be so easy to let it in.

In 2023, we laugh at the mangled fingers and melting eyes that come out of AI art generators. We forget that the early Renaissance masters had their own trouble with depicting hands, with getting faces just right. But then, one day, it all clicks in the mind of a master like Leonardo.

For himself, Tadder has always worked in the interplay between art and technology. He was one of the first fine art photographers to go digital. His photographs revel in high technique, creating crisp, surreal worlds that shimmer with all the possibilities of the process tools computer technology has given us.

But now, the computer steps into the generation of images. No longer do we have to turn to Photoshop to tweak our picture. We can simply type out our demands, and in moments a new work of art is born.

It’s art reduced to essence: the idea alone is the connection between the creator and the created.

Even now, AI is destroying our notions about the value and meaning of art, the role of the artist. Whether this excites or frightens, it doesn’t matter. There is no stopping it. But for now, even if for only a moment, Tadder’s Finzione da Vinci (AI Mona Lisa) allows us to pause and reflect on this coming wave—even look it in the face.

Renown Photographer and Digital Artist Tim Tadder Embraces AI Art with Unique Works Launched at Avant Gallery

Avant Gallery is pleased to present new work by Tim Tadder—a leading voice in the revolutionary new field of AI art. Working with artificial intelligence platforms, Tadder’s work explores the boundaries of authorship and the bleeding edge of technology.

His pieces elevate pop culture characters into manipulated icons that explore the surreal spaces that AI tools open to us all. For instance, in Bride AI, Darth Vader is presented in a pastel-colored world, dressed in a wedding gown. The details are exquisite and the reality of the image convincing, yet the absurdity of the content threatens to break our credulity.

Tadder delights in keeping us here, hovering in a dream world that is simply too real to be fake, too unreal to be believed. It reflects back to us both our hopes and fears of AI. By combining these novel tools with influences from the ocean of images that inundate us everyday, Tadder is able to comment on the world and our reaction to it.

Being a pioneer in art spaces is nothing new for Tadder. He was one of the early adopters of digital photography in a fine art context. Once again, he is using a mixture of art and science to give us something entirely new. Today, his image making process turns art on its head.

Tadder’s new technique represents our earliest attempts to grasp what these AI tools and their outputs mean for humanity. Because of the way the underlying algorithms evolve over time, each piece is genuinely one-of-a-kind. This is a new version of a process that has played out over millennia. New technology has always instigated change in the art world—from the discovery of red ochre in the paleolithic to the introduction of the canvas in Renaissance Italy.

Avant Gallery now makes Tadder’s groundbreaking AI art available to collectors through its network of gallery locations. Tadder’s AI art was unveiled at Avant Gallery’s stand at the recent Art Wynwood art fair and the series was pre-sold at $18,000 a print.

About Avant Gallery

Avant Gallery is a leading network of contemporary art galleries, with exhibition spaces in New York City, South Florida, and Dubai.

Since its launch in Miami Beach in 2007, Avant Gallery has become an exciting and innovative presence in the art world, committed to representing both established as well as early-to-mid-career contemporary artists. The gallery has always spearheaded the accessibility factor of its presentation and modus operandi by choosing to open its locations in lifestyle-driven destinations. Today, Avant operates in four venues, including its New York City flagship at Hudson Yards, in the heart of Miami at Brickell City Centre, in Aventura in the luxury wing of Aventura Mall, and an exhibition space in Dubai’s Four Seasons Resort.

To learn more about Avant Gallery, you can visit their website.

To request additional details, please contact press@avantgallery.com

Contact Information:

Avant Gallery

Jen Certain

305-747-7717

Contact via Email

avantgallery.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/882201

Press Release Distributed by PR.com