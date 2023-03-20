Liquid Media Provides Corporate Update
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is announcing today that it has accepted the resignation of Charlie Brezer from his director and officer roles with Liquid and its subsidiaries. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Brezer for his service to the Company, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.
About Liquid Media Group Ltd.
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution enables professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.
Further information:
Investor / Business
Justin Kulik
CORE IR
justin@coreIR.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expectations of management with respect to the anticipated filing of the Annual Filings and the duration of the CTO, as well as the Company's expectation that it will file its Annual Report on Form 20-F. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as additional risks disclosed in the Company’s annual and quarterly financial reports available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
