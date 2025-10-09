Stacey Jackson’s Groundbreaking Musical Novel Hits #1 on Amazon in the USA

How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom Redefines Storytelling Through Sound Book, Audiobook + Album Released: October 7, 2025

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Jackson , the British-Canadian singer, television presenter, entrepreneur, and author known for her high-energy dance anthems and empowering message, has achieved a major milestone with the release of her first-ever musical novel. How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom (Integrated Musical Edition) debuted at #1 on Amazon in the USA New Releases by Women, marking a groundbreaking moment in entertainment and publishing.This first-of-its-kind project merges fiction and original music into a single, immersive experience — allowing readers and listeners to move seamlessly between story and song. Released on October 7th, the multi-format edition includes a paperback, eBook, and audiobook, each featuring a fully integrated soundtrack that plays in sync with the narrative.Hyperlinked tracks within the eBook, scannable QR codes in the print edition, and built-in songs in the audiobook allow audiences to access the story’s 19-track original album in real time. Each chapter is paired with a unique song, composed specifically to heighten the emotional depth of the storyline and bring the characters to life.The offering includes:How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom (Integrated Musical Edition) – book, eBook, and audiobook formatsHow A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom (The Original Book Soundtrack) – available on all major streaming platformsHow A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom (The Original Book Soundtrack) [ Immersive Edition ] – a spatial audio experienceThis pioneering approach to storytelling allows readers and listeners to experience the novel’s world across multiple formats , bridging literature and music in a way never done before.The soundtrack features 19 original songs, five of which have already been identified for their strong commercial single potential. The audiobook version is fully mastered and integrates these songs directly into the narrative, making it one of the first fully synchronized musical audiobooks ever released.Media can experience the full album and immersive edition here:Smart Link – Official Book Soundtrack Smart Link – Immersive EditionWith How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom, Jackson has redefined the boundaries of storytelling, fusing rhythm, emotion, and narrative into a new kind of art form that’s resonating with audiences worldwide.About Stacey Jackson:Stacey Jackson is a singer, TV host, entrepreneur, and author known for her chart-topping dance hits and empowering creative projects. With How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom, she fuses fiction with music in an entirely new way — creating a cross-media format that’s already topping charts and changing how audiences read and listen.

