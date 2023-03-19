Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug/Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001656

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quincy Chandler

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 18, 2023 at 1307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rusty's Pizza and Pie on Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drug / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Devin Legassie

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Burlington

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/18/2023 at approximately 1307 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rusty's Pizza and Pie in the town of Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene at which point EMS was speaking with, a now conscious, Devin Legassie (31).

When speaking with Legassie, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Legassie was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI - Drug and transported to Morrisville Police Department for processing. During processing it was discovered that Legassie had an active arrest warrant.

Legassie was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 4, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Drug. Legassie was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 20, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Failure to Appear.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2023 @ 1230 hours, 03/20/2023 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Lamoille and Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.