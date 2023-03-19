Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug/Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 23A1001656
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 18, 2023 at 1307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rusty's Pizza and Pie on Route 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drug / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Devin Legassie
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Burlington
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/18/2023 at approximately 1307 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rusty's Pizza and Pie in the town of Cambridge. Troopers arrived on scene at which point EMS was speaking with, a now conscious, Devin Legassie (31).
When speaking with Legassie, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol. Legassie was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI - Drug and transported to Morrisville Police Department for processing. During processing it was discovered that Legassie had an active arrest warrant.
Legassie was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 4, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Drug. Legassie was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 20, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Failure to Appear.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2023 @ 1230 hours, 03/20/2023 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Lamoille and Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
