VASEAN aims to promote cooperation in ASEAN countries

VIETNAM, March 19 -

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam - Asean Association for Economic Co-operation Development (VASEAN) would create conditions for firms in seeking business opportunities, through building transaction centres and promoting products in ASEAN countries.

Bùi Tất Thắng, VASEAN’s vice chairman made the statement at a gala dinner meeting with ASEAN ambassadors held in Hà Nội this week, aiming at increasing mutual understanding and cohesion, preparing for extensive cooperation in 2023.

He added that the VASEAN would also promote cultural exchange to contribute to promoting economic cooperation; develop annual economic reports (trade and investment) of ASEAN countries.

After 15 years of establishment, the association has gradually affirmed its position and historical mission, contributing to the development of economic cooperation and cultural exchange of ASEAN countries and countries in the Asia-Pacific region in general.

VASEAN has continuously grown and developed. A part of the development comes from the process of cooperation, exchange and mutual sharing of embassies in the region.

In 2022, the association organised a working delegation with a number of embassies to enhance understanding, exchange and create opportunities for member businesses to learn about policies and the investment environment of other countries, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2023 marks the 15th anniversary of development and integration, VASEAN wishes to strengthen trade promotion, investment, cooperation and cultural exchange with other countries in the region.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused extremely heavy consequences while the world's socio-political situation still has many new challenges. VASEAN wishes to strengthen cooperation with embassies towards success based on a stable and understanding foundation with the motto: Happiness is sharing.”

2023 is the 28th year since Việt Nam officially joined ASEAN. Việt Nam has always determined to be an active, proactive and responsible member, contributing its best to the strong, peaceful and prosperous development of ASEAN.

The deep participation in ASEAN’s economic integration helps Việt Nam attract more investment and technical capital from outside, especially from multinational companies, and at the same time expand the market for goods and services.

In addition, the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and South Korea and India has also achieved many important achievements, contributing to promoting the fast and sustainable development of Việt Nam's economy. VNS