Novaland appoints new CEO

VIETNAM, March 19 - HCM CITY — No Va Land Investment Group Corporation (Novaland) has appointed Dennis Ng Teck Yow as its chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Nguyễn Ngọc Huyên.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Dennis Ng Teck Yow has held a variety of senior leadership positions in business strategy development, project investment and development, team development, financial analysis and planning at domestic and international real estate investment companies.

Dennis Ng Teck Yow holds an MBA degree from Hull University, United Kingdom. He is also a member of various international associations of finance, banking and construction.

He has years of experience in leading the implementation of commercial projects, residential projects, and integrated urban areas following domestic and international standards. He has also held senior positions at international corporations across sectors such as business strategy development, human resource development, investment appraisal, finance and accounting.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Novaland Group, Dennis Ng Teck Yow was the CEO of Gamuda Land LLC Vietnam.

Currently, under challenging circumstances, Novaland has been focusing on completing key projects and property hand-overs to customers in accordance with timelines.

Novaland is negotiating with credit institutions to arrange sources of funding while concurrently striving to work with local authorities to promptly solve and complete projects. The company is focused on completing economic urban areas which contribute in changing social security in the provinces where Novaland has invested. — VNS