Central Retail signs agreements with south-eastern businesses, co-operatives

VIETNAM, March 19 - HCM CITY — Central Retail Vietnam's sourcing team has met with businesses and suppliers in the south-east to discuss co-operation opportunities at a trade promotion conference between HCM City and its neighbours in Bình Phước Province last week.

Representatives of the retailer’s fast-moving consumer goods and fresh food divisions apprised their interlocutors about their purchasing processes, documentation, packing, and labelling requirements.

The meeting should make it easier for businesses and co-operatives to bring their products into Central Retail’s Go! and Big C supermarket chains, they added.

Central Retail struck deals with six suppliers in the southeast region: VINAHE Co., Ltd (roasted cashewnuts), Nhâm Nhung production establishment (coffee, cashewnuts), Hà Mỵ JSC (cashewnuts), Cô Cô Việt Nam Food JSC (coconut jelly, aloe vera-based products), Lá Media establishment (melon), Kim Long Hi-tech Cooperative (melon, longan and pineapple).

The south-eastern region consists of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bình Phước, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, and Tây Ninh provinces and HCM City. — VNS