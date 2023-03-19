2023 Sands China Macao International 10K concluded

MACAU, March 19 - The 2023 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., was held today (19 March). The Fun Run started at 7 a.m. and the 10K race started at 7:30 a.m. at Sai Van Lake Square. Edwin Soi from Kenya won the overall 10K men’s title from compatriots Mathew Samperu and Joseph Ngare, with a new race record of 29:16. Kenyan Winrose Chepkorir, was crowned the overall 10K women’s champion having beaten compatriot Lucy Ndambuki and Zsofia Kovacs from Hungary with a time of 34:22, also a new race record.

In the Macao men’s and women’s athlete categories, Wong Chin Wa and Hoi Long won with a time of 33:59 and 38:22 respectively, with both having broken the event’s Macao record. Leong Meng Tak and Ip Seng Tou came second and third in the Macao men’s athlete category, while Wu Yangyang and Wong San San completed the top three in the Macao women’s athlete category.

Around 10,000 participants for this year’s Macao International 10K started at Sai Van Lake Square; the 10K race route run through the Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, passed the Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, and crossed the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finish in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The Fun Run route crossed over the Sai Van Bridge before reaching the finish in the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The participants had the opportunity not only to enjoy the fun of long-distance running sport, but also to experience the charm of Macao through the city landscapes and the cultural performance along the race course.

The winners in others categories are as follows:

10K Fun Run Category Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s A Wong Tsz To Lucy Ndambuki Ip Weng Tou Leong Fong U B Mathew Samperu Zsofia Kovacs Zheng Chonghao Lei Un San C Joseph Ngare Caitriona Jennings Lei I Ka Kong Kuan Wai D Lou Chio Iong Chong Miu Ying May -- --

Guests at the prize ceremony included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., Chan Pou Sin, Vice President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Christine Lam, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Dave Sun, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sands China Ltd., and members of the Sports Committee.

To enhance the atmosphere of the event, the “Sands 10K Presents: The FUNKiest Costume Award” was held in which many participants dressed up in costumes that showcased the diverse cultural characteristics of Macao. The winners were awarded prizes at the conclusion of the races.

Participants who successfully completed the race within the time limit may visit the official website www.macao10k.com or use the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app to check their results.

For further information, please visit the official website, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.