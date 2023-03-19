Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,454 in the last 365 days.

Surviving the Drought: The Struggle and Resilience of Pastoralist Communities in Northern Kenya

The 60-year-old former pastoralist has seen his livelihood slowly die out due to the recent droughts plaguing Turkana County, in Northern Kenya.

For many pastoralists from this region, migration was a necessary part of life as herds of animals would travel long distances to graze on fresh grass that would change according to the seasons. Many would often cross borders in search of food and water in regular cycles.

“In my community, our entire way of life revolved around having livestock. We could sell our animals for money, for food, even for paying dowries. My entire wealth was based on how many animals I had.” Unfortunately, climate change has made this way of life increasingly difficult, leaving little food and water for the animals.

As a result of the arid conditions, many pastoralists have been displaced from their communities and forced to find alternative livelihoods.

You just read:

Surviving the Drought: The Struggle and Resilience of Pastoralist Communities in Northern Kenya

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more