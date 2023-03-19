Pelosi Statement on the Former President's Reckless Announcement

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the former president's reckless announcement this morning:

“Whatever the decision is of the Grand Jury, its consideration of this case makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States.

“The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news and to foment unrest among his supporters. He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable.”