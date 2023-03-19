Submit Release
US Route 7 closure / New Haven

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 7, locally known as Ethan Allen Highway, in New Haven is being closed briefly in order to safely remove a disabled tractor-trailer unit.  The closure is in the area of Town Hill Road, which is between Route 17 and the Middlebury town line.  Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible and this is not expected to be a long-term closure. 

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

