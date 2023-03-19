RE: US Route 7 closure / New Haven

US Route 7 in New Haven has reopened to normal traffic.

US Route 7, locally known as Ethan Allen Highway, in New Haven is being closed briefly in order to safely remove a disabled tractor-trailer unit. The closure is in the area of Town Hill Road, which is between Route 17 and the Middlebury town line. Tow/recovery vehicles are working to clear the roadway as quickly and safely as possible and this is not expected to be a long-term closure.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully