KEO Marketing Inc Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Women’s Business Enterprise National Council KEO Marketing Inc - B2B Marketing Agency

KEO Marketing Inc, an award-winning B2B marketing agency is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by WBENC - West.

We are proud of our diverse team of seasoned marketing professionals and the outsized marketing results we deliver on behalf of our clients.” — Sheila Kloefkorn

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEO Marketing Inc, an award-winning B2B marketing agency is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

“We are honored to be certified as a Women’s Owned Business. While this certification is new, we’ve been 100% woman-owned for more than two decades since I founded the Agency,” said Sheila Kloefkorn, President and CEO of KEO Marketing. “I am are proud of our diverse team of seasoned marketing professionals and the outsized marketing results we deliver on behalf of our clients.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and that the business has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About KEO Marketing, Inc.

KEO Marketing is an award-winning B2B marketing agency that develops, launches, and manages marketing strategies. It acts as a partner and outsourced marketing department for dozens of companies with outstanding results. KEO Marketing's solutions include fractional CMO services, marketing strategy, brand and messaging, search engine marketing and optimization, social media, website development, digital advertising, and more. Some of the world's most trusted brands have depended on KEO Marketing for marketing that delivers tangible and substantial results. For more information and to request a complimentary marketing audit, please visit http://www.keomarketing.com.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.