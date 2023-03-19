New Haven Barracks / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT / NEGLIGENT OPERATION
CASE#: 23B5000940
TROOPER FULL NAME: Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 at 1957 hours
STREET: Mountain Road
TOWN: Monkton
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr.
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage / Passenger quarter panel damage
INJURIES: No
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle into a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation indicated that Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr. (24), slid off the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Marcelle Jr. was unable to remove his vehicle from the ditch, was picked up at the scene by a friend and transported to a nearby residence. Marcelle Jr. was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 at 1230 hours
