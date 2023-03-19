Submit Release
News Search

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,564 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT / NEGLIGENT OPERATION

 

CASE#: 23B5000940

TROOPER FULL NAME: Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven                             

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 at 1957 hours

STREET: Mountain Road

TOWN: Monkton

WEATHER: Cloudy            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr.

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Front-end damage / Passenger quarter panel damage

INJURIES: No

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle into a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation indicated that Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr. (24), slid off the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Marcelle Jr. was unable to remove his vehicle from the ditch, was picked up at the scene by a friend and transported to a nearby residence. Marcelle Jr. was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A           

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 at 1230 hours   

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more