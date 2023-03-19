New Haven Barracks / Leaving The Scene Of An Accident and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT / NEGLIGENT OPERATION

CASE#: 23B5000940

TROOPER FULL NAME: Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 at 1957 hours

STREET: Mountain Road

TOWN: Monkton

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr.

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage / Passenger quarter panel damage

INJURIES: No

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle into a telephone pole. Subsequent investigation indicated that Kenneth A. Marcelle Jr. (24), slid off the roadway and collided with a telephone pole. Marcelle Jr. was unable to remove his vehicle from the ditch, was picked up at the scene by a friend and transported to a nearby residence. Marcelle Jr. was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/22/2023 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.