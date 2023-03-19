“Talking Toastmasters with Angela Nuss” celebrates 2nd anniversary and 25 episodes

Angela Nuss

The first episodes featured 25 guests from 11 U.S. states and the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Quebec

We launched the podcast to call attention to the good work that Toastmasters does.” — Angela Nuss

BRAINTREE, MA, USA, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcast “Talking Toastmasters” recently celebrated its second anniversary, and the successful completion of more than 25 episodes.

The podcast, which can be viewed at http://ambiguouspodcastsolutions.com/talking-toastmasters/, includes individual interviews with members of Toastmasters, their Toastmasters experiences, and how Toastmasters impacts their lives. Through the podcast, viewers and Toastmasters members alike will get to know each Toastmaster on a more personal level and have some fun along the way. The podcast airs monthly.

The first 25 episodes featured 25 different guests, including three new members, two alum, and represented 11 U.S. states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Washington. Segments also included members from the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Quebec. The podcasts were listened to more than 2800 times as of the beginning of the year.

The podcast is the creation of Braintree, MA resident Angela Nuss, a member of Toastmasters since February 2016. She has held several leadership roles in Toastmasters in District 31, including Vice President of Public Relations in 2 Clubs, Secretary in one Club, Distinguished Area Director in 2018-2019, successful Club Coach in 2018-2019, and served as the District’s Club Retention Chair June 2020-May 2022 after serving as a member of the Membership Retention Committee since July 2019. She earned her Distinguished Toastmaster Award in the spring of 2020. She has completed the Motivational Strategies Path as well as the Pathways Mentorship program and is currently enrolled and actively working in the Visionary Communications Path in the Toastmasters Pathways Education Program.

Ms. Nuss launched the podcast to call more attention to the good work that Toastmasters does. She works with her cousin and godson William Tarashuk, founder and co-owner of podcast production company Ambiguous Podcast Solutions.

Episodes are released monthly on Tuesdays. Interested parties can see the schedule by visiting the Facebook page link, http://ambiguouspodcastsolutions.com/talking-toastmasters/

The podcast is seeking additional guests, and members of Toastmasters International in the USA or Canada are invited to apply by completing the guest request form @ https://bit.ly/ttguest

About District 31 Toastmasters

District31 Toastmasters is comprised of Clubs in Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts from the greater Worcester area north to the New Hampshire border, east to the Atlantic Ocean, including Cape Cod, and south to the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders. Their Annual Communication and Leadership Conference (aka CLCON), open to all, takes place in hybrid format April 29th-May 6th, 2023. Learn more about District 31 and CLCON @ www.district31.org/talkingtoastmasters.

About Angela Nuss

Angela Nuss, a Bentley College/University alumna, is licensed in Property & Casualty Insurance Real Estate. She is Director of Special Projects at Jay Nuss Realty Group, LLC. She is a founding member of the Weymouth Area Chapter of Networking Group USA (NGU), participates in several local Chambers of Commerce, is a 2nd generation member of the Braintree Rotary Club, and enjoys helping and working with women business owners, commercial property owners, and investors.

