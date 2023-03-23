Season two of "Maria's Portuguese Table" it's set to premiere on Rhode Island PBS on April 2nd at 7:00 pm

Maria Lawton with Cineasta Productions crew Maria Lawton learns all about Bee Keeping Maria Lawton host of Maria's Portuguese Table on PBS

This has been a labor of love for me.... It is best said that this series is my love letter to my Portuguese history and culture” — Maria Lawton

NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to satisfy the taste buds and explore the Portuguese immigrant experience throughout North America with the highly anticipated second season of "Maria's Portuguese Table"! This hit travel and culinary series, produced by Cineasta Digital Productions and New England-based author and chef Maria Lawton, is set to premiere on WSBE/ Rhode Island PBS on April 2nd at 7:00 pm.

The eight-part series takes viewers on a unique journey featuring four episodes set in the New England area and four episodes set in the central islands of the Azorean archipelago, off the beaten path and into local kitchens. Each episode highlights Portuguese cuisine while interweaving heritage, culture, and history.

Maria Lawton, born on the Azorean island of Sao Miguel, is passionate about all things Portuguese, particularly the culture and the cuisine. She turned her preservation of family recipes into a best-selling cookbook, "Azorean Cooking: From My Family Table to Yours." The production of the television show "Maria's Portuguese Table" has been a labor of love and is the fruition of a seemingly impossible dream.

Season two filming took place during the summer and fall of 2022 in various locations, featuring a crew of Emmy award-winning talent including Director and Producer Dean Camara, Director of Photography Charlie Askew, Producer and Senior Editor Jeff Civitkovic, Post Production Supervisor Patrick Payne, Post-Production Sound Engineer Scott Perry, and Location Sound Engineer Mark Gardner.

The second season of "Maria's Portuguese Table" is highly anticipated by fans of the series, with the first season having received several accolades and awards, including an Emmy and Taste Awards nomination for the best Cooking & Travel Series, the Taste Spotlight Award, and Telly Award in both Silver and Bronze for Best TV Series on PBS in Food & Culture.

Major supporters of the show include Bay Coast Bank, UMass Dartmouth Center for Portuguese Studies & Culture, Dunkin’, Azores Airlines, Bensaude Hotels Collection, and Azores Tourism, as well as individual supporters who donated through a GoFundMe campaign.

Don't miss out on this mouth-watering and culturally enriching experience with "Maria's Portuguese Table" on Rhode Island PBS starting April 2nd at 7:00 pm.

And stay tuned for future seasons featuring mainland Portugal and Madeira Island.