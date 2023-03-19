t.Lab Honors Trailblazers at the 10th Annual Black Tie Ball at Kettering University, Flint, Michigan, June 24, 2023

t.Lab recognizes the Class of 2023 Trailblazers. These exceptional leaders have made extraordinary contributions to education, business, health, and technology advancements. Through this award, we salute these distinguished leaders' achievements and their

GARDEN CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- t.Lab 10th Annual Black Tie Ball

- t.Lab, A CATALYST FOR TRANSFORMATION, ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE, AND INNOVATION -

t.Lab is honoring eight outstanding leaders representing the Trailblazer Class of 2023. These leaders have made significant contributions in their respective fields and demonstrated a commitment to positively impacting the world. This class includes leading professionals in the fields of Banking & Finance, Real Estate, Education, Health Care, Manufacturing, and Technology. They share a common vision and commitment to enabling the achievement of world-class education standards within the US and especially within the African American Community.

With great passion, these individuals are tireless in pursuit of market excellence, character, and community service. t.Lab will honor the Trailblazer Class of 2023 during its 10th Annual Black Tie Ball at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. The event will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 6:00 PM EST.

The honorees are:

MR. DARYL CARTER - Founder, Chairman, and CEO – Avanath Capital Management, LLC

MR. DONALD DIXON - CEO – Dixon and Associates

DR. JACQUELINE HERD-BARBER - Secretary – Milwaukee Public schools Foundation

MS. VENETIA PETTEWAY - Director of STEM Diversity Initiative, Kettering University

MR. LAVAL PERRY - President and CEO , Harbor Sail

MR. RICK PIÑA - Area Vice President of Advisory Services, Public Sector Chief Technology Advisor, Public Sector, World Wide Technology

ATTY. MICHELE RICHARDSON - President and CEO - Higher Education Advocates, LLC

MS. DANIELLE WILLIAMS - Revenue Management Consultant - Trinity Health

t.Lab is a high-performance learning laboratory for students in grades pre-kindergarten through undergraduate. t.Lab provides academic, leadership, and technology skills development services for parents and students. t.Lab leverages a digital content delivery system to develop and enhance the core capabilities of its students. As of 2022, t.Lab has served over 4,600 parents and students across 5 continents, including North America, Central America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. In FY 2021-2022, t.Lab Students realized a median ACT score of 30.7. t.Lab has initiated The Drive to 25, a national initiative to increase the median ACT score of African-Americans students from 16.1 to 25 by 2025. t.Lab has established an International Advisory Board consisting of 40 global business and clergy leaders to assist in realizing the goals of The Drive to 25.

For more information on t.Lab, and The Black Tie Ball Event:

Contact Ms. Kathleen Valencia at tlab@tlab-global.com or at 888 327 3387.

For more information on The Drive to 25, visit https://www.thedriveto25.com/