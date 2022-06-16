Former Detroit Police Chief and Deputy Mayor 'Ike' McKinnon lauded for Excellence in Coaching and Leadership

Forerunner Award for Excellence in Coaching and Leadership

GARDEN CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For fifteen years, t.Lab has been a leader in preparing students for the rigors of college and the global marketplace. t.Lab is hosting its 9th Annual Black Tie Ball to raise funds for student academic development, leadership development, technology development, and college scholarships.

• Theme: “Creating Global Leaders and Bolstering Opportunities.”

• Date: June 25, 2022, Saturday

• Where: VisTaTech Center in Livonia, Michigan.

In this event, Dr. Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon will be taking part in honors as the 2022 Forerunner Award winner for his exemplary coaching and leadership development capabilities.

“I made a decision that day that I was going to become a Detroit police officer. The reason being that I wasn't going to be like the police officers who beat me and used racial epithets. I was going to try to help people and make sure those things didn't happen.” – (Dr. Isaiah McKinnon)

Dr. McKinnon has been a dynamic developer of many of Detroit’s leaders, past and present. Included in the long list of leaders are former Detroit Police Chief and Wayne Sheriff Benny Napoleon and current City of Detroit Deputy Mayor and former Assistant Police Chief Mr. Todd Bettison.

About t.Lab

t.Lab is a high-performance learning laboratory, for students in grades pre-kindergarten through undergraduate. t.Lab provides academic, leadership, and technology skills development services for parents and students. t.Lab leverages a digital content delivery system to develop and enhance the core capabilities of its students. In FY 2019-2020 t.Lab Students realized a median ACT score of 30.7. t.Lab has initiated The Drive to 25, a national initiative to increase the median ACT score of African-Americans students from 16.3 to 25 by 2025. t.Lab has established a National Advisory Board consisting of Business and Clergy Leaders to assist in realizing the goals of The Drive to 25.

For more information on t.Lab, visit https://www.tlab-global.com, or contact Ms. Michelle Braidy at tlabadmin1@tlab-global.com

For more information on The Drive to 25, visit https://www.thedriveto25.com/