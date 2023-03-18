Vicktory Real Estate Group Saves 250 Homes from Demolition, Revitalizes Communities, and Reduces Crime
Vicktory Real Estate Group Continues to promote Affordable Housing And Advocating For Those That Are Most DisadvantagedTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicktory Real Estate Group, a leading real estate investment and development firm, announced today that it has successfully brought back online 250 homes that were previously set for demolition. The company purchased mobile home communities in the state of Florida that were at risk of being redeveloped and losing their affordable housing status.
Derek Vickers, the founder of Vicktory Real Estate Group, saw an opportunity to make a positive impact in these communities by preserving affordable housing, revitalizing the neighborhoods, and reducing crime. "Affordable housing is essential, and these communities were at risk of being lost forever," Derek said. "We saw an opportunity to not only preserve affordable housing but also to make these communities cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable places to live." Vicktory Real Estate Group took on the challenge of cleaning up these mobile home parks. The company paved roads, added street lights, and cleaned up messes in the community. This has resulted in significant improvements to the safety and quality of life for residents. The company also worked with local law enforcement to address crime in the area.
"Our goal is to create communities where people can feel safe and secure in their homes," said Derek. "We worked closely with law enforcement to address crime in the parks and improve safety for residents. We believe that everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, and we're proud to have been able to make a difference." In addition to preserving affordable housing, improving community safety, and reducing crime, Vicktory Real Estate Group's efforts have resulted in significant revitalization of these neighborhoods. "We're committed to revitalizing communities and making a positive impact on the neighborhoods we serve," said Derek. "We're excited to see these neighborhoods thrive once again."
The company's efforts have been widely recognized by community leaders and residents alike. Vicktory Real Estate Group has proven itself to be committed to improving the communities it serves. Here is what some of their residents had to say:
"The cleanliness of the park how clean it is Has been dramatically improved! It finally feels like home. Everything’s is taken care of right away, the responsiveness is great. The adding of the lights gives us more visibility at night. It used to be very dark and it felt unsafe in the park. Management and our new property manager is very nice and respectful, we appreciate what Derek and his team have done!" - John, current resident
"Park is 100% better! Derek made sure he fixed my sewer clog that was never fixed before. I love the solar lights, since they were put in, we don’t have strangers walking around the park at all hours of the night. I am a veteran and me and all the other veterans in the property are very happy to here. Derek and his team have done a great job!" -Mitch, current resident
"I live at a property managed by Vicktory Real Estate Group. I've never had any problems. I had problems before Derek came in and cleaned the park up. We no longer have people roaming around. The park feels safer and more quiet. I can always count on his people in the office to answer and help me with anything I ask." -Ana, current resident
Vicktory Real Estate Group is a leading real estate investment and development firm that specializes in affordable housing. The company is dedicated to revitalizing communities and providing safe and affordable housing options for residents. Our real estate investment group offers the most up to date information on affordable housing, mobile home park ownership and operations as well as offers an industry-leading Mentorship Program for those taht are passionate to learn hands on about the MHP and affordable housing industry.
