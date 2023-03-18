Live-selling a rising trend in Southeast Asia

VIETNAM, March 18 -

HCM CITY — Live selling is a trend that has gained popularity in Southeast Asia in recent years as a way for businesses to sell their products or services directly to consumers, according to a report conducted by Ninja Van Vietnam.

The tech-enabled logistics company has released its first-ever white paper on live selling in Southeast Asia and shared live selling insights collected from over 1,000 of its e-commerce sellers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Việt Nam.

“Live selling is an interesting marketing tactic for e-commerce sellers,” said Winston Seow, chief marketing and enablement officer at Ninja Van Group. "It’s the only tactic that can fast-track shoppers’ purchase journeys from awareness straight to conversion. Live selling also gives ecommerce sellers the ability to build relationships with their shoppers, both new and existing.”

In Southeast Asia, surveys indicate that one-third of sellers on e-commerce platforms use the live selling model, spending up to six hours weekly conducting live selling sessions. Most of the early adopters of live selling are from low-involvement product categories such as fashion, beauty and personal care, food and beverages, as well as home and living.

Shopee (27 per cent), Facebook (25.5 per cent), and TikTok (22.5 per cent) are ranked as the top three live selling channels, according to the report.

The survey also revealed that on average e-commerce sellers in the region use two channels for live selling to maximise their outreach to live shoppers.

A recent report conducted by Decision Lab’s on the state of online shopping via social media in Việt Nam showed that 72 per cent of consumers say that they choose to shop on social media thanks to its convenience compared to other e-commerce platforms.

The white paper also identifies many challenges for the live selling model, such as keeping live shoppers engaged, preparing on-set logistical requirements, as well as sales and post-sales arrangements.

In its report, Ninja Van proposed three "tips" to help businesses conquer the challenge of selling via live stream and bring in profits. The first tip is the “being charming is the key". Good impressions and positive buying experiences for viewers will help to promote the brand.

The second tip is to use TikTok Shop, which provides a seamless experience and many benefits for sellers, and the final tip is for sellers to seek optimal solutions and use tools that help manage their sales more easily. — VNS